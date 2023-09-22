F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and FP2 results at Suzuka
Max Verstappen is looking to bounce back at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend after his incredible 10-race win streak ended in Singapore after Carlos Sainz’s thrilling victory.
The Ferrari driver held off Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages to claim his 2nd Formula 1 victory - and the first non-Red Bull win since Russell’s triumph for Mercedes in Brazil last November.
Norris earned the ninth podium of his career after coming home second while Russell will be eager to get back in the cockpit after a last-lap crash saw him lose a spot on the podium, taken by Hamilton. Verstappen finished fifth, with Charles Leclerc fourth.
Last year at Suzuka - a dramatic race that took place in heavy rain and saw a close call with Pierre Gasly and a recovery vehicle - saw Verstappen’s win clinch his second world title. However, the Dutchman cannot win the 2023 world championship this weekend.
F1 JAPANESE GRAND PRIX - PRACTICE
Max Verstappen fastest in second practice; Leclerc 2nd; Norris 3rd
Lewis Hamilton says ‘something’s up’ at Red Bull - if Max Verstappen struggles again
Verstappen also quickest in first practice; Leclerc 2nd; Norris 3rd
ANALYSIS: Ferrari finally find their chief strategist – and it’s Carlos Sainz
Here’s footage of Gasly’s crash at the end of FP2
08:42 , Kieran Jackson
RED FLAG! 🚩
The session will not be resumed as Pierre Gasly ends up in the barriers! 😮 pic.twitter.com/ZsSgwvGKnU
— Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 22, 2023
FP2 CLASSIFICATION
08:15 , Kieran Jackson
🏁 FP2 CLASSIFICATION (60/60 MINS) 🏁
A return to form for Max#JapaneseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/trKMDOK2Et
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 22, 2023
Max Verstappen fastest in FP1
08:05 , Kieran Jackson
Three-tenths the gap from Max Verstappen to Charles Leclerc in second, with Lando Norris a tenth further back in third.
4-10: Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Albon, Piastri, Perez, Bottas
Lewis Hamilton down in 14th, though only three-tenths off Fernando Alonso in sixth.
RED FLAG!
08:01 , Kieran Jackson
A small lock-up from the Alpine of Pierre Gasly sees him go off track and hit the wall!
A light collision, but the car badly damaged nonetheless. And with less than three minutes left, the session will not resume!
Lewis Hamilton only goes P14
07:51 , Kieran Jackson
On his final qualifying simulation run, Lewis Hamilton is a fair bit down on the frontrunners, only putting his Mercedes 14th on the leaderboard.
Could be running different fuel loads, but still. Some 1.4 seconds off Verstappen.
Now time for some race simulation laps to finish off the last 10 minutes of the session...
Max Verstappen back on top!
07:37 , Kieran Jackson
That didn’t last long!
Max Verstappen goes three-tenths quicker than Charles Leclerc to go P1.
Looking like business as usual for the championship leader after last week’s disappointment in Singapore!
Charles Leclerc goes quickest!
07:33 , Kieran Jackson
Hope for the rest of the pack?!
Charles Leclerc goes quickest with a 1:31:008, a tenth ahead of Lando Norris in second.
Carlos Sainz now third, 0.229 secs off his team-mate, with Max Verstappen fourth.
5-10: Albon, Piastri, Perez, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Russell
Lewis Hamilton P13 at the moment...
30:00 gone, 30:00 to go!
Yuki Tsunoda just a bit popular this weekend in Suzuka!
07:28 , Kieran Jackson
No doubts who the home hero is! 📸🇯🇵#JapaneseGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/SqD5hAqA1S
— Formula 1 (@F1) September 22, 2023
Max Verstappen fastest in FP2 early on
07:21 , Kieran Jackson
An early benchmark on the soft tyres set by the flying Dutchman, with Max Verstappen fastest with a 1:31:377!
Charles Leclerc is in second, three-tenths back, with George Russell third - six-tenths back.
4-10: Sainz, Norris, Sargeant, Perez, Albon, Alonso, Piastri
Twenty minutes gone in FP2...
Max Verstappen sets blistering time in first practice at Japanese Grand Prix
07:20 , Kieran Jackson
FP1 report
Max Verstappen appears set to return to form at the Japanese Grand Prix after posting a blistering time in the opening practice session.
Verstappen’s record 10-race winning run and Red Bull’s unbeaten season came to a shuddering halt last weekend in Singapore, where the team admitted they did not understand their struggles with the car’s set-up around the street circuit.
Lewis Hamilton warned on Thursday the Red Bull car would be “phenomenal” around the high-speed corner circuit at Suzuka and, while practice times must always be treated with caution, it appears the runaway championship leader could dominate again this weekend.
Max Verstappen sets blistering time in first practice at Japanese Grand Prix
F1 practice at the Japanese Grand Prix!
07:05 , Kieran Jackson
We’re underway with second practice on a clear afternoon at Suzuka!
Most drivers wasting no time at all in getting straight out on track for this second hour of free practice, where we’ll likely see the main qualifying simulation laps as well as race sim right at the end of the session.
Can anyone get close to Max Verstappen this time?!
George Russell insists 2023 has been his ‘best season ever’ despite Singapore crash
06:55 , Kieran Jackson
George Russell believes this season has been his best ever in terms of performance as he refused to dwell on his last-lap crash in Singapore.
Russell put his Mercedes into the barriers as he chased down Lando Norris and race winner Carlos Sainz on the draining street circuit.
The 25-year-old was visibly emotional afterwards following a strong weekend where he qualified second and held the edge over his team-mate Lewis Hamilton but is keen to move on quickly.
“In terms of pure performance I feel that this has been my best season ever,” Russell said ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.
George Russell insists 2023 has been his ‘best season ever’ despite Singapore crash
Here is the Constructors’ Championship Standings:
06:44 , Kieran Jackson
1) Red Bull - 597 points
2) Mercedes - 289 points
3) Ferrari - 265 points
4) Aston Martin - 217 points
5) McLaren - 139 points
6) Alpine - 81 points
7) Williams - 21 points
8) Haas - 12 points
9) Alfa Romeo - 10 points
10) AlphaTauri - 5 points
Sebastian Vettel reunites with F1 grid for ‘bee hotels’ in Japan
06:27 , Kieran Jackson
Sebastian Vettel was back in the Formula 1 paddock on Thursday as he unveiled a number of “bee hotels” at the Suzuka circuit.
The four-time F1 world champion, who retired last year, is the leading voice in the sport on the environment and climate change – and continues to use his platform within the sport even after leaving the grid.
Present at his favourite track in Japan, Vettel invited all the drivers and teams to turn two of the track on Thursday, where he has formed a set of specially-created insect hotels.
The message behind the project is to spread the word of the importance of biodiversity in our ecosystems. Each team was able to customise and paint their hotel, while the kerb at turn 2 was painted yellow and black.
Full story below:
‘Buzzin corner’: Sebastian Vettel reunites with F1 grid in Japan
Driver Standings ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix:
06:16 , Kieran Jackson
1) Max Verstappen - 374 points
2) Sergio Perez - 223 points
3) Lewis Hamilton - 180 points
4) Fernando Alonso - 170 points
5) Carlos Sainz - 142 points
6) Charles Leclerc - 123 points
7) George Russell - 109 points
8) Lando Norris - 97 points
9) Lance Stroll - 47 points
10) Pierre Gasly - 45 points
11) Oscar Piastri - 42 points
12) Esteban Ocon - 36 points
13) Alex Albon - 21 points
14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points
15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points
16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points
17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points
18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points
19) Liam Lawson - 2 points
20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points
22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
NOTE: Max Verstappen cannot win the world championship this weekend.
Lewis Hamilton says ‘something’s up’ at Red Bull – if Max Verstappen struggles in Japan
06:08 , Kieran Jackson
Lewis Hamilton expects Red Bull to return to their imperious form of 2023 this weekend in Japan, insisting “something’s up” if that doesn’t prove to be the case.
Red Bull had won 14 from 14 races prior to last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix but struggled in the twists and turns of the city-state, with both cars failing to qualify for Q3 and Max Verstappen finishing only fifth in Sunday’s race.
However, a return to a more traditional track at Suzuka this weekend is expected to coincide with business as usual for Christian Horner’s team.
Max Verstappen cannot secure his third-straight world title in Japan this weekend but is the favourite once again, with seven-time world champion Hamilton expecting Red Bull to be back on top by some margin.
Full quotes below:
Lewis Hamilton says ‘something’s up’ at Red Bull – if Max Verstappen struggles again
F1 practice at the Japanese Grand Prix!
06:00 , Kieran Jackson
Good morning - bright and early! - and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend!
We had a thriller in Singapore last week, with Carlos Sainz claiming his second win in Formula 1 ahead of Lando Norris in second and Lewis Hamilton in third, ending Max Verstappen’s win streak.
Could we see the drama continue this weekend at Suzuka?
Today is practice and free practice 2 is coming right up at 7am (BST)!