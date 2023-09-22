F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates and FP2 results at Suzuka

Max Verstappen is looking to bounce back at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend after his incredible 10-race win streak ended in Singapore after Carlos Sainz’s thrilling victory.

The Ferrari driver held off Lando Norris, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages to claim his 2nd Formula 1 victory - and the first non-Red Bull win since Russell’s triumph for Mercedes in Brazil last November.

Norris earned the ninth podium of his career after coming home second while Russell will be eager to get back in the cockpit after a last-lap crash saw him lose a spot on the podium, taken by Hamilton. Verstappen finished fifth, with Charles Leclerc fourth.

Last year at Suzuka - a dramatic race that took place in heavy rain and saw a close call with Pierre Gasly and a recovery vehicle - saw Verstappen’s win clinch his second world title. However, the Dutchman cannot win the 2023 world championship this weekend.

F1 JAPANESE GRAND PRIX - PRACTICE

Here’s footage of Gasly’s crash at the end of FP2

08:42 , Kieran Jackson

RED FLAG! 🚩



The session will not be resumed as Pierre Gasly ends up in the barriers! 😮 pic.twitter.com/ZsSgwvGKnU — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 22, 2023

FP2 CLASSIFICATION

08:15 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen fastest in FP1

08:05 , Kieran Jackson

Three-tenths the gap from Max Verstappen to Charles Leclerc in second, with Lando Norris a tenth further back in third.

4-10: Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Albon, Piastri, Perez, Bottas

Lewis Hamilton down in 14th, though only three-tenths off Fernando Alonso in sixth.

RED FLAG!

08:01 , Kieran Jackson

A small lock-up from the Alpine of Pierre Gasly sees him go off track and hit the wall!

A light collision, but the car badly damaged nonetheless. And with less than three minutes left, the session will not resume!

Lewis Hamilton only goes P14

07:51 , Kieran Jackson

On his final qualifying simulation run, Lewis Hamilton is a fair bit down on the frontrunners, only putting his Mercedes 14th on the leaderboard.

Could be running different fuel loads, but still. Some 1.4 seconds off Verstappen.

Now time for some race simulation laps to finish off the last 10 minutes of the session...

Max Verstappen back on top!

07:37 , Kieran Jackson

That didn’t last long!

Max Verstappen goes three-tenths quicker than Charles Leclerc to go P1.

Looking like business as usual for the championship leader after last week’s disappointment in Singapore!

Charles Leclerc goes quickest!

07:33 , Kieran Jackson

Hope for the rest of the pack?!

Charles Leclerc goes quickest with a 1:31:008, a tenth ahead of Lando Norris in second.

Carlos Sainz now third, 0.229 secs off his team-mate, with Max Verstappen fourth.

5-10: Albon, Piastri, Perez, Bottas, Hulkenberg, Russell

Lewis Hamilton P13 at the moment...

30:00 gone, 30:00 to go!

Yuki Tsunoda just a bit popular this weekend in Suzuka!

07:28 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen fastest in FP2 early on

07:21 , Kieran Jackson

An early benchmark on the soft tyres set by the flying Dutchman, with Max Verstappen fastest with a 1:31:377!

Charles Leclerc is in second, three-tenths back, with George Russell third - six-tenths back.

4-10: Sainz, Norris, Sargeant, Perez, Albon, Alonso, Piastri

Twenty minutes gone in FP2...

Max Verstappen sets blistering time in first practice at Japanese Grand Prix

07:20 , Kieran Jackson

FP1 report

Max Verstappen appears set to return to form at the Japanese Grand Prix after posting a blistering time in the opening practice session.

Verstappen’s record 10-race winning run and Red Bull’s unbeaten season came to a shuddering halt last weekend in Singapore, where the team admitted they did not understand their struggles with the car’s set-up around the street circuit.

Lewis Hamilton warned on Thursday the Red Bull car would be “phenomenal” around the high-speed corner circuit at Suzuka and, while practice times must always be treated with caution, it appears the runaway championship leader could dominate again this weekend.

Max Verstappen sets blistering time in first practice at Japanese Grand Prix

F1 practice at the Japanese Grand Prix!

07:05 , Kieran Jackson

We’re underway with second practice on a clear afternoon at Suzuka!

Most drivers wasting no time at all in getting straight out on track for this second hour of free practice, where we’ll likely see the main qualifying simulation laps as well as race sim right at the end of the session.

Can anyone get close to Max Verstappen this time?!

George Russell insists 2023 has been his ‘best season ever’ despite Singapore crash

06:55 , Kieran Jackson

George Russell believes this season has been his best ever in terms of performance as he refused to dwell on his last-lap crash in Singapore.

Russell put his Mercedes into the barriers as he chased down Lando Norris and race winner Carlos Sainz on the draining street circuit.

The 25-year-old was visibly emotional afterwards following a strong weekend where he qualified second and held the edge over his team-mate Lewis Hamilton but is keen to move on quickly.

“In terms of pure performance I feel that this has been my best season ever,” Russell said ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

George Russell insists 2023 has been his ‘best season ever’ despite Singapore crash

Here is the Constructors’ Championship Standings:

06:44 , Kieran Jackson

1) Red Bull - 597 points

2) Mercedes - 289 points

3) Ferrari - 265 points

4) Aston Martin - 217 points

5) McLaren - 139 points

6) Alpine - 81 points

7) Williams - 21 points

8) Haas - 12 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 10 points

10) AlphaTauri - 5 points

Sebastian Vettel reunites with F1 grid for ‘bee hotels’ in Japan

06:27 , Kieran Jackson

Sebastian Vettel was back in the Formula 1 paddock on Thursday as he unveiled a number of “bee hotels” at the Suzuka circuit.

The four-time F1 world champion, who retired last year, is the leading voice in the sport on the environment and climate change – and continues to use his platform within the sport even after leaving the grid.

Present at his favourite track in Japan, Vettel invited all the drivers and teams to turn two of the track on Thursday, where he has formed a set of specially-created insect hotels.

The message behind the project is to spread the word of the importance of biodiversity in our ecosystems. Each team was able to customise and paint their hotel, while the kerb at turn 2 was painted yellow and black.

Full story below:

‘Buzzin corner’: Sebastian Vettel reunites with F1 grid in Japan

Driver Standings ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix:

06:16 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 374 points

2) Sergio Perez - 223 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 180 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 170 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 142 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 123 points

7) George Russell - 109 points

8) Lando Norris - 97 points

9) Lance Stroll - 47 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 45 points

11) Oscar Piastri - 42 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 36 points

13) Alex Albon - 21 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

NOTE: Max Verstappen cannot win the world championship this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton says ‘something’s up’ at Red Bull – if Max Verstappen struggles in Japan

06:08 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton expects Red Bull to return to their imperious form of 2023 this weekend in Japan, insisting “something’s up” if that doesn’t prove to be the case.

Red Bull had won 14 from 14 races prior to last weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix but struggled in the twists and turns of the city-state, with both cars failing to qualify for Q3 and Max Verstappen finishing only fifth in Sunday’s race.

However, a return to a more traditional track at Suzuka this weekend is expected to coincide with business as usual for Christian Horner’s team.

Max Verstappen cannot secure his third-straight world title in Japan this weekend but is the favourite once again, with seven-time world champion Hamilton expecting Red Bull to be back on top by some margin.

Full quotes below:

Lewis Hamilton says ‘something’s up’ at Red Bull – if Max Verstappen struggles again

F1 practice at the Japanese Grand Prix!

06:00 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning - bright and early! - and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend!

We had a thriller in Singapore last week, with Carlos Sainz claiming his second win in Formula 1 ahead of Lando Norris in second and Lewis Hamilton in third, ending Max Verstappen’s win streak.

Could we see the drama continue this weekend at Suzuka?

Today is practice and free practice 2 is coming right up at 7am (BST)!