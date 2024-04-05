F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates, times and results at Suzuka
Formula 1 returns to Asia this weekend as Suzuka plays host to the Japanese Grand Prix and the fourth race of the 2024 season.
The last grand prix in Australia threw up some surprises, with Max Verstappen retiring early on and Lewis Hamilton bowing out due to a mechanical failure too. Carlos Sainz picked up a brilliant victory for Ferrari, with team-mate Charles Leclerc securing a one-two finish for the Scuderia.
Lando Norris finished third to pick up McLaren’s first podium of the season, while Mercedes endured their first double DNF in five years after George Russell’s late crash, which resulted in Fernando Alonso’s post-race penalty.
With Red Bull’s F1 win-streak broken, Verstappen now only has a four-point lead at the top of the drivers’ championship to Leclerc - but will normal service resume this weekend at one of the sport’s most iconic and popular tracks?
Follow live updates from the Japanese Grand Prix with The Independent
Second practice in Japan is at 7am (BST)
Fernando Alonso makes prediction about Max Verstappen’s future
Max Verstappen quickest in first practice; Perez 2nd; Sainz 3rd
INTERVIEW: Sky F1’s Bernie Collins on her unorthodox career in Formula 1
Yuki Tsunoda now out on track
07:32 , Kieran Jackson
Home hero Tsunoda and a few others have headed out now in the wet!
Zhou and Bottas also out for the Sauber team. Inters is the tyre of choice.
Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo out and in
07:25 , Kieran Jackson
Hamilton headed out for a few laps - when it was dry - but it has just started raining again, so the Mercedes is back in the garage.
Ricciardo, who missed FP1 for Red Bull junior Ayumu Iwasa, also came out for a few laps but no more.
25 mins gone - and no cars on track now.
Logan Sargeant crash in FP1
07:15 , Kieran Jackson
It was just what Williams didn’t need earlier: Logan Sargeant crashed at Suzuka, while driving the repaired chassis Alex Albon smashed up in Melbourne.
While team boss James Vowles said the chassis survived, the rest of the car has a fair amount of damage so Sargeant will not be taking part in this session.
Williams said: “Due to the extent of damage to Logan Sargeant’s car, he will not participate in FP2. The team will continue repairs in time for tomorrow’s Free Practice session.”
Top 10 in FP1
07:06 , Kieran Jackson
Red Bull dominant in the first session of the race weekend...
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:30.056
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +0.181
3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +0.213
4. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.476
5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.487
6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.502
7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +0.543
8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +1.109
9. Yuki Tsunoda (RB) +1.174
10. Lando Norris (McLaren) +1.184
Second practice underway at Suzuka!
07:00 , Kieran Jackson
We’re underway with FP2 in Japan - except we’re sort of not!
The session begins but there’s no cars out on track as it’s raining in Suzuka - and none of the drivers fancy driving in the wet at the moment!
Lewis Hamilton insists Sebastian Vettel would be ‘amazing option’ for Mercedes
06:52 , Kieran Jackson
Lewis Hamilton has tipped Sebastian Vettel as an “amazing option” to replace him at Mercedes.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton is moving to Ferrari from next season, leaving big shoes to fill at a team where he has lifted all-but one of his drivers’ titles. Vettel, meanwhile, has hinted at a return to the F1 grid next year having left in 2022.
The German won four titles back to back between 2010 and 2013 with Red Bull and has recently had a test with Porsche that could see him race at Le Mans later this year.
Since 2000, three of the six world champions to leave the sport later returned to the grid. Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen all had time away from F1 before being enticed back and Vettel admitted in a Sky Sports interview on Wednesday that “it does cross my mind” when it comes to securing a new drive and has spoken to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.
Full piece below:
Lewis Hamilton insists Sebastian Vettel would be ‘amazing option’ for Mercedes
Fernando Alonso makes prediction on Max Verstappen’s future after Aston Martin links
06:38 , Kieran Jackson
Fernando Alonso believes there is “no chance” Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull at the end of the season.
Three-time F1 world champion Verstappen, the firm favourite to win this year’s championship too, has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, signed two years ago.
However, the recent turmoil within the Red Bull camp as a result of the never-ending saga involving team boss Christian Horner and a female colleague has placed Verstappen’s future at the team into doubt, despite being in the quickest car on the grid.
Full quotes below:
Fernando Alonso makes prediction on Max Verstappen’s future after Aston Martin links
Constructor Standings ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix:
06:18 , Kieran Jackson
1. Red Bull - 97 points
2. Ferrari - 93 points
3. McLaren - 55 points
4. Mercedes - 26 points
5. Aston Martin - 25 points
6. RB - 6 points
7. Haas - 4 points
8. Williams - 0 points
9. Kick Sauber - 0 points
10. Alpine - 0 points
Bernie Collins: ‘I don’t just represent women in F1 – but engineers too’
05:59 , Kieran Jackson
Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson
From university in Belfast and the circus of the Formula 1 paddock to the television screen and the world of the media, Bernie Collins’s path to her current role has been unorthodox to say the least. And in some respects, groundbreaking. Regularly the sole woman in a man’s world, the Northern Irish F1 expert has consistently broken the mould, first as an engineer for McLaren and a strategist for Aston Martin to now: a key cog in Sky Sports’ coverage of F1.
This weekend, Collins will be in the Osterley-based studio as part of Sky’s coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix. As she acknowledges, she is a rare breed of pundit: that is, someone from a data-driven background. And in a sport as technical as Formula 1 – perhaps the most statistical-based sport in the British mainstream – her unique perspective has positively tapped into a market previously untouched.
“It’s a story which hasn’t been sold,” says Collins, 38, of her role with Sky. “Even now when I watch other sports, football for example, most pundits are ex-footballers or managers. But teams have a data team and fitness coaches. I think it’s beginning to open up this realisation that all sports have technical areas and people are more interested in the technical side of sports than ever before.”
Full piece below:
Bernie Collins: ‘I don’t just represent women in F1 – but engineers too’
Driver Standings ahead of the Japanese GP:
05:45 , Kieran Jackson
1. Max Verstappen - 51 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 47 points
3. Sergio Perez - 46 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 40 points
5. Oscar Piastri - 28 points
6. Lando Norris - 27 points
7. George Russell - 18 points
8. Fernando Alonso - 16 points
9. Lance Stroll - 9 points
10. Lewis Hamilton - 8 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 6 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 3 points
14. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
15. Alex Albon - 0 points
16. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 0 points
19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
What is the race schedule?
05:36 , Kieran Jackson
(All times BST)
Friday 5 April
Free practice 2: 7am
Saturday 6 April
Free practice 3: 3:30am
Qualifying: 7am
Sunday 7 April
Race: 6am
F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates
05:31 , Kieran Jackson
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend!
