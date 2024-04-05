F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates, times and results at Suzuka

Formula 1 returns to Asia this weekend as Suzuka plays host to the Japanese Grand Prix and the fourth race of the 2024 season.

The last grand prix in Australia threw up some surprises, with Max Verstappen retiring early on and Lewis Hamilton bowing out due to a mechanical failure too. Carlos Sainz picked up a brilliant victory for Ferrari, with team-mate Charles Leclerc securing a one-two finish for the Scuderia.

Lando Norris finished third to pick up McLaren’s first podium of the season, while Mercedes endured their first double DNF in five years after George Russell’s late crash, which resulted in Fernando Alonso’s post-race penalty.

With Red Bull’s F1 win-streak broken, Verstappen now only has a four-point lead at the top of the drivers’ championship to Leclerc - but will normal service resume this weekend at one of the sport’s most iconic and popular tracks?

Yuki Tsunoda now out on track

07:32 , Kieran Jackson

Home hero Tsunoda and a few others have headed out now in the wet!

Zhou and Bottas also out for the Sauber team. Inters is the tyre of choice.

Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo out and in

07:25 , Kieran Jackson

Hamilton headed out for a few laps - when it was dry - but it has just started raining again, so the Mercedes is back in the garage.

Ricciardo, who missed FP1 for Red Bull junior Ayumu Iwasa, also came out for a few laps but no more.

25 mins gone - and no cars on track now.

Logan Sargeant crash in FP1

07:15 , Kieran Jackson

It was just what Williams didn’t need earlier: Logan Sargeant crashed at Suzuka, while driving the repaired chassis Alex Albon smashed up in Melbourne.

While team boss James Vowles said the chassis survived, the rest of the car has a fair amount of damage so Sargeant will not be taking part in this session.

Williams said: “Due to the extent of damage to Logan Sargeant’s car, he will not participate in FP2. The team will continue repairs in time for tomorrow’s Free Practice session.”

(Getty Images)

Top 10 in FP1

07:06 , Kieran Jackson

Red Bull dominant in the first session of the race weekend...

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:30.056

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +0.181

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +0.213

4. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.476

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.487

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.502

7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +0.543

8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +1.109

9. Yuki Tsunoda (RB) +1.174

10. Lando Norris (McLaren) +1.184

Second practice underway at Suzuka!

07:00 , Kieran Jackson

We’re underway with FP2 in Japan - except we’re sort of not!

The session begins but there’s no cars out on track as it’s raining in Suzuka - and none of the drivers fancy driving in the wet at the moment!

Lewis Hamilton insists Sebastian Vettel would be ‘amazing option’ for Mercedes

06:52 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton has tipped Sebastian Vettel as an “amazing option” to replace him at Mercedes.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is moving to Ferrari from next season, leaving big shoes to fill at a team where he has lifted all-but one of his drivers’ titles. Vettel, meanwhile, has hinted at a return to the F1 grid next year having left in 2022.

The German won four titles back to back between 2010 and 2013 with Red Bull and has recently had a test with Porsche that could see him race at Le Mans later this year.

Since 2000, three of the six world champions to leave the sport later returned to the grid. Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen all had time away from F1 before being enticed back and Vettel admitted in a Sky Sports interview on Wednesday that “it does cross my mind” when it comes to securing a new drive and has spoken to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Full piece below:

Fernando Alonso makes prediction on Max Verstappen’s future after Aston Martin links

06:38 , Kieran Jackson

Fernando Alonso believes there is “no chance” Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull at the end of the season.

Three-time F1 world champion Verstappen, the firm favourite to win this year’s championship too, has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, signed two years ago.

However, the recent turmoil within the Red Bull camp as a result of the never-ending saga involving team boss Christian Horner and a female colleague has placed Verstappen’s future at the team into doubt, despite being in the quickest car on the grid.

Full quotes below:

Constructor Standings ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix:

06:18 , Kieran Jackson

1. Red Bull - 97 points

2. Ferrari - 93 points

3. McLaren - 55 points

4. Mercedes - 26 points

5. Aston Martin - 25 points

6. RB - 6 points

7. Haas - 4 points

8. Williams - 0 points

9. Kick Sauber - 0 points

10. Alpine - 0 points

Bernie Collins: ‘I don’t just represent women in F1 – but engineers too’

05:59 , Kieran Jackson

Exclusive interview by Kieran Jackson

From university in Belfast and the circus of the Formula 1 paddock to the television screen and the world of the media, Bernie Collins’s path to her current role has been unorthodox to say the least. And in some respects, groundbreaking. Regularly the sole woman in a man’s world, the Northern Irish F1 expert has consistently broken the mould, first as an engineer for McLaren and a strategist for Aston Martin to now: a key cog in Sky Sports’ coverage of F1.

This weekend, Collins will be in the Osterley-based studio as part of Sky’s coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix. As she acknowledges, she is a rare breed of pundit: that is, someone from a data-driven background. And in a sport as technical as Formula 1 – perhaps the most statistical-based sport in the British mainstream – her unique perspective has positively tapped into a market previously untouched.

“It’s a story which hasn’t been sold,” says Collins, 38, of her role with Sky. “Even now when I watch other sports, football for example, most pundits are ex-footballers or managers. But teams have a data team and fitness coaches. I think it’s beginning to open up this realisation that all sports have technical areas and people are more interested in the technical side of sports than ever before.”

Full piece below:

Driver Standings ahead of the Japanese GP:

05:45 , Kieran Jackson

1. Max Verstappen - 51 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 47 points

3. Sergio Perez - 46 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 40 points

5. Oscar Piastri - 28 points

6. Lando Norris - 27 points

7. George Russell - 18 points

8. Fernando Alonso - 16 points

9. Lance Stroll - 9 points

10. Lewis Hamilton - 8 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda - 6 points

12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

13. Nico Hulkenberg - 3 points

14. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

15. Alex Albon - 0 points

16. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

17. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

18. Esteban Ocon - 0 points

19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

What is the race schedule?

05:36 , Kieran Jackson

(All times BST)

Friday 5 April

Free practice 2: 7am

Saturday 6 April

Free practice 3: 3:30am

Qualifying: 7am

Sunday 7 April

Race: 6am

F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Practice updates

05:31 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix weekend!

