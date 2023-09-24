F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times at Suzuka

Max Verstappen set a blistering pace to blow away the challenge of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris and take pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s record 10-race winning run and Red Bull’s unbeaten season came to an end in Singapore last weekend.

The Dutchman topped all three practice sessions at Suzuka to suggest the Milton Keynes-based team had banished the issues that they experienced in the city-state.

And Verstappen was imperious around the high-speed corner circuit – where Lewis Hamilton warned the Red Bull would be “phenomenal” – taking pole by a massive 0.581 seconds ahead of Piastri.

Lando Norris in second racing George Russell in seventh (Lap 30/53)

06:59 , Kieran Jackson

The only variable here is George Russell, who could be doing a one-stopper.

Will Lando Norris keep ahead of Russell when he pits? That match-up is the concern for McLaren right now.

Top-10: Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Gasly, Alonso, Tsunoda

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri swap places (Lap 27/53)

06:54 , Kieran Jackson

Lando Norris much quicker than his team-mate and - after a lot of complaining on team radio - he overtakes Oscar Piastri down into turn one!

Norris up to P2!

Meanwhile, bizarrely, Sergio Perez (who we thought had retired) is back in the cockpit in the Red Bull garage...

Also, Alex Albon retires - both Williams cars out!

Not the way Alex Albon wanted his day to end 😩 pic.twitter.com/ArJ77Hw5ye — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 24, 2023

George Russell pits (Lap 25/53)

06:51 , Kieran Jackson

The Mercedes finally dives into the pits, switching mediums for hards, and comes out ninth!

The top-three now as you were at the start: Verstappen, Piastri, Norris

Piastri 11 seconds behind runaway race leader Verstappen, with Norris 0.4 secs behind his team-mate... could be feisty here!

Logan Sargeant, meanwhile, has retired... four retirements now.

Lance Stroll retires! (Lap 22/53)

06:45 , Kieran Jackson

Another weekend to forget for Lance Stroll - he retires, suspected broken wing!

Max Verstappen retakes the lead (Lap 20/53)

06:42 , Kieran Jackson

George Russell doesn’t fight Max Verstappen as the Red Bull re-takes the lead!

Russell the only one yet to pit of the frontrunners...

1-10: Verstappen, Russell, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Ocon, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton, Tsunoda

Max Verstappen pits (Lap 18/53)

06:38 , Kieran Jackson

A quick one for the Red Bull and crucially he’s out in front of Oscar Piastri!

Lando Norris also comes in... and comes out behind his team-mate! Norris losing out there...

1-10: Sainz, Russell, Verstappen, Piastri, Gasly, Ocon, Norris, Alonso, Leclerc, Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell almost collide (Lap 17/53)

06:36 , Kieran Jackson

That was close!

Hamilton goes slightly off the track and Russell looks to take advantage, but the five-time winner in Japan just holds position!

Russell: “Who do we want to fight here, each other or the others?!”

A lot of pit stops coming to fruition now...

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton racing away in Suzuka! 🆚 pic.twitter.com/GBXyUjZlqy — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 24, 2023

Max Verstappen is 10 seconds ahead of Lando Norris (Lap 15/53)

06:33 , Kieran Jackson

A very brief VSC period and we’re back to green flag conditions!

Oscar Piastri could’ve had a big advantage by pitting there, the only one of the frontrunners to do so!

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez retires, with his Red Bull “not feeling right.”

A day to forget for the Mexican!

(Getty Images)

Oscar Piastri pits (Lap 14/53)

06:31 , Kieran Jackson

Virtual safety car thrown!

Oscar Piastri dives into the pits - and he comes out P9!

Will anyone else come in?

Sergio Perez, by the way, is now plum last in 19th after pitting for a new nose...

Kevin Magnussen and Sergio Perez crash! (Lap 14/53)

06:29 , Kieran Jackson

That is such a late move from Sergio Perez!

Perez goes down the inside of Kevin Magnussen and they touch, spinning Magnussen! That’ll be another penalty, me thinks... ,

They’re now both down to P15 and P16... a lot of debris on track... another safety car?

Both AlphaTauris pit (Lap 12/53)

06:28 , Kieran Jackson

Lawson and Tsunoda both come in - and come out in 15th and 16th!

Fernando Alonso has had enough of holding off Lewis Hamilton too - he switches off softs for hards! Down to P14...

Valtteri Bottas retires! (Lap 11/53)

06:24 , Kieran Jackson

A nightmare for the 2019 winner - he was tagged by Logan Sargeant and after pitting twice, that’s that for the Alfa Romeo driver!

Sargeant has a five-second penalty - as does Sergio Perez for a safety car infringement!

So 19 runners now...

"What the 🤬🤬🤬"



Valtteri Bottas is NOT happy 📻 pic.twitter.com/cUdc1QS3dH — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 24, 2023

Max Verstappen has a two-second lead already (Lap 9/53)

06:23 , Kieran Jackson

End of lap eight and Max Verstappen is 2.6 seconds ahead of Lando Norris already!

Carlos Sainz right on the gearbox of his team-mate Charles Leclerc in fourth, while Lewis Hamilton is closing in on Fernando Alonso in sixth!

1-10: Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Lawson, Tsunoda

Max Verstappen comfortably in front after the restart!

06:18 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen gets the jump on Lando Norris after the final chicane, and keeps the lead at the restart!

Terrific racing between the two Mercedes down the order, with Russell and Hamilton swapping places and then swapping back as Hamilton gets back seventh spot!

Valtteri Bottas, meanwhile, spins after being tagged by Logan Sargeant!

The Alfa Romeo can continue though...

Safety coming in at the end of this lap!

06:15 , Kieran Jackson

Safety car making its way into the pits, with Max Verstappen just waiting to accelerate around this track...

Top-10 (Lap 4/53):

06:12 , Kieran Jackson

1. Max Verstappen

2. Lando Norris

3. Oscar Piastri

4. Charles Leclerc

5. Carlos Sainz

6. Fernando Alonso

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. George Russell

9. Liam Lawson

10. Yuki Tsunoda

Alonso up to sixth from 10th!

Safety car is still out...

Sergio Perez pits (Lap 3/53)

06:10 , Kieran Jackson

Perez was missing his end-plate after a slight collision with Hamilton - and comes out P18!

An early pit stop for the Mexican...

Safety car!

06:10 , Kieran Jackson

Pack stays close together from the off!

Lewis Hamilton down to P8: “I’ve been hit by Perez!” he says.

They were four abreast heading into turn one!

Bit of a collision between Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon in P14... Bottas has pitted.

Max Verstappen retains first place!

06:06 , Kieran Jackson

It was tight as Max Verstappen tried to hold off Oscar Piastri on lights out, but he just keeps first place from Lando Norris in the end!

Norris up to P2, getting the jump on his team-mate.

SAFETY CAR! A lot of debris on the track at turn one after a collision further down the pack!

(Getty Images)

Formation lap!

06:04 , Kieran Jackson

The top-eight all on medium tyres, with Yuki Tsunoda in ninth and Fernando Alonso on softs!

Max Verstappen leads the pack away for this 53-lap race for the formation lap! It’s a long-old lap here at Suzuka!

Can anyone get the jump on the Red Bull?

What is the starting grid?

05:58 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen

2) Oscar Piastri

3) Lando Norris

4) Charles Leclerc

5) Sergio Perez

6) Carlos Sainz

7) Lewis Hamilton

8) George Russell

9) Yuki Tsunoda

10) Fernando Alonso

11) Liam Lawson

12) Pierre Gasly

13) Alex Albon

14) Esteban Ocon

15) Kevin Magnussen

16) Valtteri Bottas

17) Lance Stroll

18) Nico Hulkenberg

19) Zhou Guanyu

20) Logan Sargeant

Max Verstappen, starting on pole:

05:52 , Kieran Jackson

“The start. It can always be hit or miss, we have a quick race-car. A few teams with strategy with the tyres. Also it’s hot, so tyre deg will be important.”

Driver Standings ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix:

05:50 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 374 points

2) Sergio Perez - 223 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 180 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 170 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 142 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 123 points

7) George Russell - 109 points

8) Lando Norris - 97 points

9) Lance Stroll - 47 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 45 points

11) Oscar Piastri - 42 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 36 points

13) Alex Albon - 21 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, starting P2:

05:49 , Kieran Jackson

“It’s pretty warm. Track temperature is pretty high, wind has done a 180. Sounds like silly thing but it’s pretty important.”

Time for the Japanese National Anthem!

05:47 , Kieran Jackson

On a beautiful sunny dau at Suzuka, it’s time for the Japanese national anthem!

What is the starting grid?

05:41 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen

2) Oscar Piastri

3) Lando Norris

4) Charles Leclerc

5) Sergio Perez

6) Carlos Sainz

7) Lewis Hamilton

8) George Russell

9) Yuki Tsunoda

10) Fernando Alonso

11) Liam Lawson

12) Pierre Gasly

13) Alex Albon

14) Esteban Ocon

15) Kevin Magnussen

16) Valtteri Bottas

17) Lance Stroll

18) Nico Hulkenberg

19) Zhou Guanyu

20) Logan Sargeant

AlphaTauri confirm driver pairing for 2024 F1 grid

05:31 , Kieran Jackson

AlphaTauri will retain Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo for the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Red Bull’s sister team had a difficult choice between the duo and Liam Lawson, who has impressed filling in for the injured Ricciardo in the last three races.

But the New Zealander will return to Red Bull in a reserve role - with Ricciardo’s full-time return to F1 confirmed.

More below:

AlphaTauri confirm driver pairing for 2024 F1 grid

Can Oscar Piastri take first place heading into turn one?

05:21 , Kieran Jackson

“The first lap was pretty solid, I was pretty happy with it. Happy to end it in P2, it’s been a really good weekend for the team so far. Updates on the car are quick. Happy to be second and third, very happy.

“It’s first time I’ve started on the front row in a while, only one car to overtake so I’ll try and make that happen.”

"There's only one car ahead to overtake, so I'll try and make that happen"



A brilliant quali performance from Oscar Piastri 👏 pic.twitter.com/KIXxEZycEA — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 23, 2023

A sudden drop off or just a blip? Max Verstappen provides the answer

05:12 , Kieran Jackson

Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson

What made last Sunday’s pulsating Singapore Grand Prix so captivating was a genuine battle at the front: a battle for first, from lights out to the chequered flag. But it was only made possible by a clanger of a weekend from runaway constructors leaders Red Bull, whose perfect win-streak in 2023 came to an abrupt end amid the tight twists and turns of the city-state. Yet briskly onto Japan, a more conventional racetrack, would the status quo be restored?

It certainly seems so. Judging by initial signs from Friday practice at Suzuka – a driver-favourite on the calendar due to its heart-shredding high-speed corners – it would be a major shock if Max Verstappen did not claim his 11th win in 12 races come Sunday. The flying Dutchman, closing in on the home-straight in his irrepressible march to a hat-trick of world titles, was fastest in both free practice sessions. And by some distance too.

Six-tenths of a second in FP1, narrowed down to three-tenths by FP2. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and McLaren’s Lando Norris, in consistency unexpected from practice, were the next-best in both sessions.

A drop off or just a blip? Max Verstappen provides the answer in Japan practice

Here are the Constructors’ Championship Standings:

04:56 , Kieran Jackson

1) Red Bull - 597 points

2) Mercedes - 289 points

3) Ferrari - 265 points

4) Aston Martin - 217 points

5) McLaren - 139 points

6) Alpine - 81 points

7) Williams - 21 points

8) Haas - 12 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 10 points

10) AlphaTauri - 5 points

Ferrari finally find their chief strategist – and it’s Carlos Sainz

04:45 , Kieran Jackson

Analysis by Kieran Jackson

The twitchiness on the Ferrari pit wall was palpable. With five laps to go at the end of Sunday’s thrilling Singapore Grand Prix, less than two seconds separated race leader Carlos Sainz, in first, from Lewis Hamilton in fourth. McLaren’s Lando Norris, in second, was closing in, within the critical one-second DRS range. The warning from Sainz’s race engineer Riccardo Adami was quick: “Lando, 0.8 (seconds) behind with DRS.”

But the Spaniard was a step ahead, deploying a meticulous balancing act which ultimately secured his second Formula One victory. “Yeah, it’s on purpose,” he replied. At which point it all made sense.

For a team chasing its first victory in over a year, often maligned for their clangers in the strategy department, all it took was a clear sense of thought and direction from the driver in the cockpit. Sainz was not overly concerned with Norris’ pace behind him. On the contrary, the double threat posed by Mercedes’ George Russell and Hamilton, lapping over a second-a-lap quicker on fresh tyres in third and fourth, was the main focus of his thinking.

What a fine balancing act it was. Keep Norris close enough behind him – one second – to give him a crucial speed boost on the straights to defend from Russell, but not so close that Norris himself could make a move for the top spot. In the end, it was a masterstroke which worked to perfection.

Full piece below:

Ferrari finally find their chief strategist – and it’s Carlos Sainz

Driver Standings ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix:

04:37 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 374 points

2) Sergio Perez - 223 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 180 points

4) Fernando Alonso - 170 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 142 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 123 points

7) George Russell - 109 points

8) Lando Norris - 97 points

9) Lance Stroll - 47 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 45 points

11) Oscar Piastri - 42 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 36 points

13) Alex Albon - 21 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 6 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

19) Liam Lawson - 2 points

20) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

22) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

Max Verstappen storms to Japanese Grand Prix pole ahead of impressive Oscar Piastri

04:33 , Kieran Jackson

Qualifying report

Max Verstappen set a blistering pace to blow away the challenge of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris and take pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s record 10-race winning run and Red Bull’s unbeaten season came to an end in Singapore last weekend.

The Dutchman topped all three practice sessions at Suzuka to suggest the Milton Keynes-based team had banished the issues that they experienced in the city-state.

And Verstappen was imperious around the high-speed corner circuit – where Lewis Hamilton warned the Red Bull would be “phenomenal” – taking pole by a massive 0.581 seconds ahead of Piastri.

Max Verstappen storms to Japanese GP pole ahead of impressive Oscar Piastri

What is the starting grid?

04:32 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen

2) Oscar Piastri

3) Lando Norris

4) Charles Leclerc

5) Sergio Perez

6) Carlos Sainz

7) Lewis Hamilton

8) George Russell

9) Yuki Tsunoda

10) Fernando Alonso

11) Liam Lawson

12) Pierre Gasly

13) Alex Albon

14) Esteban Ocon

15) Kevin Magnussen

16) Valtteri Bottas

17) Lance Stroll

18) Nico Hulkenberg

19) Zhou Guanyu

20) Logan Sargeant

F1 Japanese Grand Prix LIVE!

04:30 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning! It’s bright and early this weekend for the F1 as we take to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix!

Max Verstappen starts on pole with the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris second and third on the grid.

Follow all the build-up right here with The Independent - lights out is at 6am (BST)!