F1 Italian Grand Prix: TV channels, where to stream, schedule, best bets, standings, weather

What to know heading into this weekend's race at Monza

With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers' championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen holds a 138-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez – more than five full races’ worth – entering the weekend and, as usual, is the prohibitive favorite. Verstappen can re-write history as a win Sunday would be an F1-record 10th straight.

Here’s what else you need to know entering the Italian Grand Prix weekend:

Italian Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday

7:25 - 8:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, F1 TV)

10:55 a.m. - Noon: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, F1 TV)

Saturday

6:25 - 7:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, F1 TV)

9:55 - 11 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, F1 TV)

Sunday

7:30 - 8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, ESPN+)

8:55 - 11 a.m.: Italian Grand Prix (ESPN, ESPN+, F1 TV)

Italian Grand Prix circuit, lap count, tire compounds

Circuit: Autodromo Nazionale (3.71-mile, 11-turn permanent racing facility) in Monza, Italy

Race length: 53 laps for 190.5 miles

Lap record: 1:21.046 (Rubens Barichello, Ferrari)

Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)

2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT

Max Verstappen enters the Italian Grand Prix on one of the greatest rolls in the history of F1. (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Top drivers and best bets for the Italian Grand Prix

With nine wins on the trot and a victory in this event last year, Verstappen is the massive favorite with a -450 moneyline according to BetMGM. As has become custom, Perez is the only other driver with better than 10-to-1 odds entering the weekend.

Yahoo Sports’ motorsports writer Nick Bromberg wrote on some other bets worth considering this weekend, including Verstappen topping FP1 (-175), both Ferraris finishing in the points (-165), and the pole margin to be a whopping 0.101-0.250 seconds (+175).

Italian Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

George Russell (63), Mercedes

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Liam Lawson (15), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

F1 world drivers’ championship standings

Max Verstappen – 339 Sergio Perez – 201 Fernando Alonso – 168 Lewis Hamilton – 156 Carlos Sainz – 102 Charles Leclerc – 99 George Russell – 99 Lando Norris – 75 Lance Stroll – 47 Pierre Gasly – 37 Esteban Ocon – 36 Oscar Piastri – 36 Alexander Albon – 15 Nico Hülkenberg – 9 Valtteri Bottas – 5 Zhou Guanyu – 4 Yuki Tsunoda – 3 Kevin Magnussen – 2 Logan Sargent – 0 Daniel Ricciardo – 0 Liam Lawson – 0

Weather for the Italian Grand Prix

Unlike last week’s wet-dry conditions at Zandvoort, there is no rain forecast this weekend, though it will be warm, with highs in the mid-80s. The heat, combined with the heavy braking events at the end of Monza’s lengthy straights means tire preservation will be at a premium.