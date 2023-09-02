F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and times at Monza

Max Verstappen is eyeing a record-breaking 10th F1 win in a row as the paddock rolls around to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

Verstappen, picking up where he left off before the summer break, won his home race in the Netherlands last week to equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive grand prix triumphs. The Dutchman, who now has a mammoth 138-point lead in the championship over team-mate Sergio Perez, is the overwhelming favourite in Italy having also won in Monza last year.

Mercedes endured a difficult weekend last time out in Zandvoort but will be buoyed by the news that both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have signed contract extensions until the end of the 2025 season.

As for Ferrari, they head into their home race short of form having not won a race since Austria last year but will be hoping for a strong performance in front of the home tifosi crowd. Fernando Alonso, too, will be looking to back up his podium in Zandvoort with another top-three showing at Monza.

F1 ITALIAN GRAND PRIX - QUALIFYING

Q2 now underway!

15:27 , Kieran Jackson

15 minutes now for this second qualifying session to decide who will be in the top-10 shootout!

A reminder: the medium tyre is the compulsory compound for this session, before softs for Q3.

BREAKING: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz under investigation after the session

15:25 , Kieran Jackson

Both Ferrari drivers to be investigated by the stewards for potentially exceeding the maximum lap time on the slow-lap - which is 1 min 41 secs.

A new directive from race control, that, to avoid the sort of choatic queues in sector three which we usually see at Monza...

Interesting! Anyhow, Q2 coming up!

⚠ Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz to be investigated after the session for 'failing to follow race directors instructions - Maximum Lap Time' ⚠ pic.twitter.com/Sk9IcPGq3i — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 2, 2023

Both Alpines out in Q1!

15:22 , Kieran Jackson

What a nightmare for the Enstone team!

Both Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon are out! Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll the slowest

Bottom-five (16-20) and out in Q1: Zhou, Gasly, Ocon, Magnussen, Stroll

Liam Lawson through - comfortably - for AlphaTauri, as was Williams’ Logan Sargeant!

Top-3: Verstappen, Albon, Leclerc

(Getty Images)

Oscar Piastri heading out in Q1 right now!

15:18 , Kieran Jackson

Every car now in a line to get out as close to 0:00 as possible!

Current bottom-five (16-20): Bottas, Stroll, Gasly, Piastri, Ocon

Lewis Hamilton now P11... here we go then!

Lewis Hamilton on risk of bottom-five

15:14 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton isn’t safe here, he’s only P13 after the first few set of runs!

Max Verstappen on top, from Perez and Leclerc.

Esteban Ocon, currently in 19th, aborts his flying lap as he clips the gravel at turn 9.

Current bottom-five (16-20): Gasly, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Stroll

Six minutes to go. There’s time...

(Getty Images)

Max Verstappen has a lap time deleted!

15:07 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen shoots to the top of the leaderboard - but has his lap time deleted for exceeding track limits at turn 7!

Alex Albon now top with a 1;22:123; George Russell 2nd; Sergio Perez 3rd.

12 minutes to go, about the half the field have set lap times so far...

F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying

15:00 , Kieran Jackson

We’re underway with Q1 as the sun continues to shine in Monza, with the track temperature approaching 40C.

18 minutes where we will lose the slowest five drivers from the remainder of the session.

No cars out, for the time being...

(Getty Images)

What is the alternative tyre allocation being used in qualifying?

14:58 , Kieran Jackson

Like in Hungary, an alternative tyre allocation will be used in qualifying on Saturday, meaning the following compulsory use of tyres:

Q1 - Hard compound

Q2 - Medium compound

Q3 - Soft compound

Lewis Hamilton shows vital statement of intent with Max Verstappen dig

14:48 , Kieran Jackson

Comment by Kieran Jackson

It lingered on, but the deal had been all but sealed for months. Lewis Hamilton was always extending his stay at Mercedes – where he has claimed six of his seven world titles – and George Russell has joined him in parallel. Particulars of salary and contract length, with Hamilton reportedly receiving a £10m increase to £50m a year, show the gargantuan regard in which he is still held. No barren year or two is going to change that.

But Hamilton’s contract announcement came with a message. A series of them, in fact. A press release hammered home the same beat. “We have never been hungrier to win”; “we continue to chase our dreams”; “unfinished business.” Words with substance behind them not just for the fans, but for the Mercedes engineers and mechanics at Brackley and Brixworth.

Frankly, it may as well have read: “Give me the car to win – and I’ll make it happen.”

But it was a sharp prod in the direction of Max Verstappen, his 2021 nemesis and current runaway leader, which really rippled the currents ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where Verstappen is chasing a record-breaking 10th win on the spin.

Full piece below:

‘My team-mates have been stronger’: Hamilton dig at Max shows statement of intent

Driver Standings ahead of the Italian Grand Prix:

14:41 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 339 points

2) Sergio Perez - 201 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 168 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 156 points

5) Carlos Sainz - 102 points

6) Charles Leclerc - 99 points

7) George Russell - 99 points

8) Lando Norris - 75 points

9) Lance Stroll - 47 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 37 points

11) Esteban Ocon - 36 points

12) Oscar Piastri - 34 points

13) Alex Albon - 15 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

21) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

22) Liam Lawson - 0 points

Charles Leclerc speaks out about Ferrari future ahead of Italian Grand Prix

14:29 , Kieran Jackson

Charles Leclerc insists he would “love to stay” at Ferrari for the foreseeable future but insists extending his contract beyond 2024 is not a “priority” at the moment.

Leclerc joined Ferrari in 2019 from Alfa Romeo and made an immediate impression on the tifosi fanbase, winning their home Italian Grand Prix at Monza as well as the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa.

After a few forlorn years, 2022 saw the Scuderia challenge at the top again – with Leclerc winning two of the first three races – before Red Bull stole a march and cruised to championship glory as Ferrari saw their tilt fade away due to reliability and strategic errors.

This season has seen Ferrari, if anything, take a step backwards and as a result Leclerc has been linked with a move to Mercedes – even in a potentially astonishing swap deal with Lewis Hamilton – but the Monegasque driver was keen to emphasise his heart remains with Ferrari.

Full quotes below:

Charles Leclerc speaks out about Ferrari future

Lewis Hamilton gives update on Brad Pitt F1 movie amid Hollywood strikes

14:25 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton is not “massively concerned just yet” about the impact of the Hollywood strikes on the upcoming Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt.

Filming has begun on the Apple Studios production, with the working title ‘Apex’, and specially-modified F2 cars have been filming at races this season including in Silverstone and Budapest.

Pitt, who was involved in a scene in racing overalls following the national anthem at Silverstone alongside co-star Damson Idris, is expected in Monza this weekend during the Italian Grand Prix.

Full story below:

Lewis Hamilton gives update on F1 movie starring Brad Pitt amid Hollywood strikes

Here’s the Constructors’ Championship standings ahead of Monza:

14:13 , Kieran Jackson

1) Red Bull - 540 points

2) Mercedes - 255 points

3) Aston Martin - 215 points

4) Ferrari - 201 points

5) McLaren - 111 points

6) Alpine - 73 points

7) Williams - 15 points

8) Haas - 11 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 9 points

10) AlphaTauri - 3 points

Lewis Hamilton signs new Mercedes contract

14:02 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton has signed a new contract with Mercedes, extending his stay with the Silver Arrows until the end of 2025.

The 38-year-old joined Mercedes from boyhood team McLaren in 2013 and has won six of his seven world titles under the guidance of boss Toto Wolff.

George Russell, who joined as Hamilton’s teammate in 2022, has also extended his deal for another two years.

Full detail below:

Lewis Hamilton signs new Mercedes contract

Max Verstappen shrugs off criticism: ‘They cannot appreciate dominance’

13:11 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen has hit back at criticism of his dominance and set the target of remaining unbeaten for the final nine races of the season.

The all-conquering Dutchman will become the first driver in history to win 10 consecutive races if he takes the chequered flag at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen has been in imperious form this year, winning 11 of the 13 rounds staged as he closes in on a hat-trick of World Championships.

Full interview below:

‘They cannot appreciate dominance’: Max Verstappen shrugs off criticism

FP3 CLASSIFICATION

12:52 , Kieran Jackson

🏁 CLASSIFICATION (60/60 MINS) 🏁



Sainz tops the session for the second time this weekend... and that's your lot for practice!



Next up: QUALIFYING 🤤#ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/taRiNngdt7 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 2, 2023

Carlos Sainz fastest in FP3

12:35 , Kieran Jackson

Carlos Sainz stays on top at the end of third practice with 1:20:912, 0.086 secs ahead of Max Verstappen in second.

Ferrari look to be in the mix here!

Lewis Hamilton stays third, five-tenths off the pace, with Charles Leclerc in fourth and Fernando Alonso fifth.

6-10: Russell, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Albon, Perez

(Getty Images)

Carlos Sainz gets a black-and-white flag

12:32 , Kieran Jackson

Carlos Sainz on his final warning now for impeding Oscar Piastri, quite blatantly, at turn 1.

Piastri: “Is Carlos blind or what?”

End of session looming...

"Mate, is Carlos blind or what?" 📻



Oscar Piastri was not happy with Carlos Sainz 😡 pic.twitter.com/LgobgVAAad — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 2, 2023

Carlos Sainz goes faster than Max Verstappen

12:29 , Kieran Jackson

Both Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen go quicker than Hamilton with the Ferrari man on top - 0.086 secs separate them.

“I don’t know how to find that half a second,” says Lewis Hamilton in P3!

4-10: Leclerc, Alonso, Russell, Magnussen, Albon, Hulkenberg, Perez

Lewis Hamilton shoots to the top of the standings

12:20 , Kieran Jackson

Terrific lap from Lewis Hamilton - a 1:21:453 - puts him top of the pile, two-tenths quicker than Max Verstappen.

His team-mate George Russell goes P3, with Fernando Alonso fourth - three-tenths down on Hamilton

5-10: Magnussen, Albon, Perez, Stroll, Piastri, Sainz

Just over 10 minutes left...

(Getty Images)

Lando Norris almost hits Zhou Guanyu

12:13 , Kieran Jackson

“Why are people so stupid, why can’t people look in their mirrors?!” says Lando Norris, with an Alfa Romeo going slowly on the racing line.

Zhou Guanyu, the guilty party, receives a black-and-white flag (final warning) for impeding.

Alex Albon, meanwhile, has gone second-fastest... on medium tyres!

Nico Rosberg gives his thoughts on Hamilton and Russell re-signing

12:08 , Kieran Jackson

"It's the best driver pairing out there" 💬



Nico Rosberg gives his thoughts on Mercedes re-signing Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for 2024 and 2025 📝 pic.twitter.com/t6otoJnrZb — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 2, 2023

Max Verstappen fastest halfway through FP3

12:02 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen still fastest with his 1:21:687 time now five-tenths quicker than Sergio Perez in second.

Lewis Hamilton is fourth but it’s the Haas of Kevin Magnussen currently in P3.

5-10: Sainz, Norris, Piastri, Alonso, Russell, Leclerc

Charles Leclerc’s car, meanwhile, bottoming a fair bit in sector three, particularly approaching the final Parabolica corner. One to keep an eye on.

Lewis Hamilton has a moment at turn 1

11:44 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton comes into turn 1 way too hot and is forced to cut the chicane!

His Mercedes is currently seventh-fastest after what is his first soft tyre flying laps of the weekend. Max Verstappen is quickest early on, with Sergio Perez 0.354 secs down in second.

Lando Norris is third, six-tenths off Verstappen, with Carlos Sainz in fourth and Charles Leclerc fifth.

6-10: Gasly, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Magnussen

Just over 45 minutes to go...

(Getty Images)

FP3 underway!

11:30 , Kieran Jackson

It’s another beautiful day in Monza as the third and final practice gets underway!

A final hour for the drivers to be in tune with their car before the serious business of qualifying this afternoon.

Red Bull and Ferrari were the quickest in practice on Friday, can Mercedes respond this morning?

What is the race schedule in Monza?

11:10 , Kieran Jackson

(All times BST)

Saturday 2 September

Free practice 3: 11:30am

Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 3 September

Race: 2pm

How does Max Verstappen’s win-streak compare to fellow record-holder Sebastian Vettel’s?

10:59 , Kieran Jackson

Feature by Kieran Jackson

It’s nine on the spin for Max. Even two separate downpours of blustery rain across the sand dunes of Zandvoort – and a late red flag – could not send the flying Dutchman off route. Victory at the Dutch Grand Prix saw Verstappen leave where he left off before the summer break: the faultless displays of driving just keep on coming.

It was a victory which put him level with Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine Formula 1 wins in a row. Alberto Ascari achieved the same in 1952-1953, though is technically written out of the record books after not entering the Indianapolis 500, which was part of the drivers’ championship back then.

Verstappen will be eyeing a record-breaking 10th win this weekend at Monza. Vettel, now retired but as ever a man with a wise foresight, saw it coming a few months back.

Read more below:

How does Verstappen’s win-streak compare to fellow record-holder Vettel’s?

F1 ITALIAN GRAND PRIX - QUALIFYING

10:45 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza this weekend!

The big news in the world of Formula 1 is that both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have signed contract extensions at Mercedes until the end of the 2025 season!

On track, Max Verstappen is eyeing a record-breaking 10th win in a row - can anyone challenge him at the so-called Temple of Speed?

It’s qualifying today, with a third and final practice session at 11:30am before quali at 3pm (BST) at Monza.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have extended their contracts with Mercedes (Mercedes-Benz AG)

