F1 Imola GP 2024 LIVE: Practice updates, times, schedule and results

Formula 1 returns to Europe for the first time this season as the iconic Imola circuit hosts the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.

Lando Norris claimed a stunning win – his first in F1 – last time out in Miami, beating Max Verstappen after a perfectly timed safety car and securing McLaren’s first win since September 2021.

Nonetheless, Verstappen still has a healthy 33-point lead in the drivers’ championship to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in third following another podium in Miami.

There’s work to do for Lewis Hamilton, though, who is enduring his worst-ever start to an F1 season, currently languishing down in ninth. Last year’s race at Imola was cancelled due to heavy flooding in the region, while Verstappen triumphed in 2022 and 2021.

First practice at Imola is at 12:30pm (BST); FP2 is at 4pm

PREVIEW: The key steps for Lando Norris to become an F1 title contender

Lewis Hamilton would like to see teenager Kimi Antonelli replace him at Mercedes

10:28 , Kieran Jackson

Beaming in the novelty and adulation of his first victory in Formula 1, Lando Norris was not going to miss a beat in celebrating over the past fortnight. Partying with American sports stars, check. Two rounds of golf at Augusta National, check. Appearances on This Morning and Radio 1, check.

But, ultimately, you’re only as good as your last race. And now the fast-paced, hard-nosed world of F1 has moved on from Miami.

So to this weekend and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, named after the Italian region where the famous Imola circuit is situated, 28 miles east of Bologna, and hosts a year on from the event’s cancellation due to heavy flooding. A track where Norris has gone well in the past – podiums in 2021 and 2022 – is a near-ideal follow-up from the highest of Florida highs, as F1 heads to Europe for the first time in 2024.

Full piece below:

The key steps for Lando Norris to become a genuine F1 title contender

What are the timings this weekend?

10:23 , Kieran Jackson

(All times BST)

Friday 17 May

Free practice 1: 12:30pm

Free practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 18 May

Free practice 3: 11:30am

Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 19 May

Race: 2pm

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix!

10:18 , Kieran Jackson

