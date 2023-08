F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Ricciardo injury update, TV channels, where to stream, schedule, drivers standings, weather

F1 returns from its summer break for the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend

Max Verstappen enters his home grand prix on one of the greatest runs of success in F1 history. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix. Championship leader Max Verstappen has won both races in the country whose flag he races under – though he was born in Belgium – since Zandvoort returned to the F1 calendar in 2021 and enters his home race as the heavy favorite.

A Verstappen win Sunday would match Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive grand prix victories — also while driving for Red Bull — set in 2013.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix:

Ricciardo breaks hand in practice crash

AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo is out of the Dutch Grand Prix after breaking a bone in his left hand in a crash during Friday's second practice session. Ricciardo was apparently caught off guard by the prone vehicle of fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri, who spun and crashed in Turn 3 moments before.

A nasty moment for our Aussie pair during FP2



AlphaTauri reserve driver Liam Lawson — who is currently competing in Japanese Super Formula — will sub for Ricciardo the rest of the weekend. Ricciardo was in just his third race weekend for AlphaTauri after replacing struggling rookie Nyck de Vries at last month's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Dutch Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday

6:25-7:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, F1TV Pro)

9:55-11 a.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, F1TV Pro)

Saturday

5:25-6:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, F1TV Pro)

8:55-10 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, F1TV Pro)

Sunday

7:30-8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, F1TV Pro)

8:55-11 a.m.: Dutch Grand Prix (ESPN, F1TV Pro)

Dutch Grand Prix details

Track: Circuit Zandvoort (2.65-mile, 14-turn permanent racing course), in Zandvoort, Netherlands

Race length: 72 laps for 190 miles

Lap record: 1:11.097 (Lewis Hamilton, 2021)

Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium), C3 (Soft)

2022 winner: Max Verstappen

F1 world drivers’ championship standings

Max Verstappen – 314 Sergio Perez – 189 Fernando Alonso – 149 Lewis Hamilton – 148 Charles Leclerc – 99 George Russell – 99 Carlos Sainz – 92 Lando Norris – 69 Lance Stroll – 47 Esteban Ocon – 35 Oscar Piastri – 34 Pierre Gasly – 22 Alexander Albon – 11 Nico Hülkenberg – 9 Valtteri Bottas – 5 Zhou Guanyu – 4 Yuki Tsunoda – 3 Logan Sargent – 0 Daniel Ricciardo – 0

Dutch Grand Prix entry list

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

George Russell (63), Mercedes

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Liam Lawson (15), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Dutch Grand Prix weather

We’re not likely to see much sun this weekend in Zandvoort as overcast conditions are forecast throughout. Rain is predicted for Friday and there’s a 66% chance on Saturday and Sunday, which should provide some variability especially if the data teams get from Friday’s practice sessions isn’t applicable to qualifying or race conditions.