F1 Dutch Grand Prix: Ricciardo injury update, TV channels, where to stream, schedule, drivers standings, weather
F1 returns from its summer break for the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix. Championship leader Max Verstappen has won both races in the country whose flag he races under – though he was born in Belgium – since Zandvoort returned to the F1 calendar in 2021 and enters his home race as the heavy favorite.
A Verstappen win Sunday would match Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive grand prix victories — also while driving for Red Bull — set in 2013.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix:
Ricciardo breaks hand in practice crash
AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo is out of the Dutch Grand Prix after breaking a bone in his left hand in a crash during Friday's second practice session. Ricciardo was apparently caught off guard by the prone vehicle of fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri, who spun and crashed in Turn 3 moments before.
A nasty moment for our Aussie pair during FP2
Daniel Ricciardo is being checked at the local hospital after the collision#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/RXdiSBLbtx
— Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023
AlphaTauri reserve driver Liam Lawson — who is currently competing in Japanese Super Formula — will sub for Ricciardo the rest of the weekend. Ricciardo was in just his third race weekend for AlphaTauri after replacing struggling rookie Nyck de Vries at last month's Hungarian Grand Prix.
Dutch Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Friday
6:25-7:30 a.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, F1TV Pro)
9:55-11 a.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, F1TV Pro)
Saturday
5:25-6:30 a.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, F1TV Pro)
8:55-10 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, F1TV Pro)
Sunday
7:30-8:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, F1TV Pro)
8:55-11 a.m.: Dutch Grand Prix (ESPN, F1TV Pro)
Dutch Grand Prix details
Track: Circuit Zandvoort (2.65-mile, 14-turn permanent racing course), in Zandvoort, Netherlands
Race length: 72 laps for 190 miles
Lap record: 1:11.097 (Lewis Hamilton, 2021)
Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium), C3 (Soft)
2022 winner: Max Verstappen
F1 world drivers’ championship standings
Max Verstappen – 314
Sergio Perez – 189
Fernando Alonso – 149
Lewis Hamilton – 148
Charles Leclerc – 99
George Russell – 99
Carlos Sainz – 92
Lando Norris – 69
Lance Stroll – 47
Esteban Ocon – 35
Oscar Piastri – 34
Pierre Gasly – 22
Alexander Albon – 11
Nico Hülkenberg – 9
Valtteri Bottas – 5
Zhou Guanyu – 4
Yuki Tsunoda – 3
Logan Sargent – 0
Daniel Ricciardo – 0
Dutch Grand Prix entry list
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Liam Lawson (15), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Dutch Grand Prix weather
We’re not likely to see much sun this weekend in Zandvoort as overcast conditions are forecast throughout. Rain is predicted for Friday and there’s a 66% chance on Saturday and Sunday, which should provide some variability especially if the data teams get from Friday’s practice sessions isn’t applicable to qualifying or race conditions.