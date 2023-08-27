F1 Dutch Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates as Max Verstappen starts on pole in Zandvoort

Max Verstappen delighted his home crowd by taking pole position for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.

In an incident-packed wet-dry session, the unstoppable double world champion delivered a crushing lap to finish half-a-second clear of Lando Norris, who qualified second for McLaren.

George Russell will start from third place for Mercedes with the impressive Alex Albon fourth.

Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 and will line up from only 13th spot in Zandvoort.

Follow live race updates with The Independent

F1 DUTCH GRAND PRIX - LIVE UPDATES

Pre-match thoughts from Max Verstappen

13:32 , Mike Jones

Pole-sitter Max Verstappen spoke ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix and says that the rain could make today’s race ‘interesting’.

“When you have a crowd like this it’s an unbelievable feeling. Yesterday was very important, so we have a good starting position.” said Verstappen,

“We have to see what the weather will do. There is a bit of rain around, so it will make it interesting.

“If it’s wet, it’s easy to make mistakes. It’s an old-school circuit, so when you make a mistake it’s easy to go off. We don’t want that, so we will see what happens.”

On the prospect of equalling Sebastian Vettel’s nine consecutive wins he added: “I’m not here for the records. I just want to have a good. I want to win in front of my home crowd and we will do everything we can today.”

Lando Norris on battling with Max Verstappen

13:26 , Mike Jones

Lando Norris says that he has the mindset to beat Max Verstappen this afternoon but will need to get off to a good start and beat the world champion to the first corner.

“Like I have always said, we (me and Max) respect each other off the track and I think we do on track,” said Norris when asked how he’s going to challenge Verstappen today.

“But when we are on the track he wants to beat me and I want to beat him. That is how it is and that is my mindset going into today.

“If we have a chance, I’m going to go for it, I’m not just going to watch him drive away.”

(REUTERS)

Cars out on track

13:24 , Mike Jones

The pit lane has opened and the drivers are going through a couple of warm up laps to get to grips with the current conditions.

Liam Lawson, who has replaced Daniel Ricciardo for today’s GP, is driving the circuit for the first time when it’s been dry. He was knocked out of qualifying in Q1 yesterday during thr wet conditions.

The drivers have arrived at Zandvoort

13:16 , Mike Jones

They’ve actually been at the circuit for a while as they prepare for this Grand Prix but here’s a few photos of the drivers when they arrived at Zandvoort for today’s race:

(AFP via Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Magnussen to start race from pit lane

13:10 , Mike Jones

Haas have elected to change Kevin Magnussen’s power unit completely, so he will start from the pit lane as it was done during parc ferme without approval from an FIA technical delegate.

Magnussen was due to start from 18th on the grid, ahead of Valtteri Bottas and debutant Liam Lawson who has replaced Daniel Ricciardo for AlphaTauri.

Lewis Hamilton fears ‘high chance’ Max Verstappen will win 10 remaining races

13:05 , Mike Jones

Lewis Hamilton fears there is a “high chance” that Max Verstappen will win all 10 remaining races this season – and believes the Dutchman’s crushing dominance could last until 2026.

Following a four-week summer shutdown, Formula One fires up this weekend at Verstappen’s home round in the Netherlands.

Verstappen has won the last eight races and he will match Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine on the spin for Red Bull in 2013 if he triumphs in front of his orange-clad Dutch fans here on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton fears ‘high chance’ Max Verstappen will win 10 remaining races

Max Verstappen is one of the best drivers in F1 history – Lando Norris

12:57 , Mike Jones

Lando Norris said Max Verstappen’s dominance should not be taken for granted, hailing the Red Bull star as one of the greatest Formula One drivers that has ever lived.

Verstappen has won 10 of the 12 rounds so far and he will match Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive victories if, as widely expected, he triumphs again in front of 105,000 supporters at his home race in the Netherlands on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has starred since F1’s regulations were overhauled at the start of last season, with his comfortable victory at the concluding round before the break in Belgium his 19th from his last 23 outings.

Max Verstappen is one of the best drivers in F1 history – Lando Norris

Charles Leclerc gives gloomy prediction on how quick Ferrari will catch Red Bull

12:48 , Mike Jones

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc believes “it will be very difficult” for the chasing pack to catch Red Bull before 2026.

Red Bull have won all 12 races so far this season, with Max Verstappen claiming 10 victories and Sergio Perez two.

Leclerc, who has not won a race since last July in Austria, is an astonishing 215 points behind runaway F1 championship leader Verstappen in the standings – and was pessimistic when asked how long it would take for Ferrari and the rest to match Red Bull.

Charles Leclerc gives gloomy prediction on how quick Ferrari will catch Red Bull

Russell expecting tough race against Norris and Perez

12:41 , Mike Jones

George Russell is excited to get the Dutch Grand Prix underway this afternoon and is looking forward to a battling contest against McLaren’s Lando Norris, Williams’ Alex Albon and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Russell finished second here in 2022 and will be hoping for a repeat performance this time around as well.

”I think it’s going to be a good race.” said the Mercedes driver, “A lot of tyre degradation, so it gives you a few opportunities with the strategy. I don’t think we will have the pace to fight with Max, he’s a bit of a league of his own at the moment.

“But I’m confident Lando and I can have a good fight. Great to see Alex [Albon] in there in P4. He will probably be in the mix of beginning of the race and then we will have to see progress the threat from Checo [Sergio Perez].”

(REUTERS)

‘Red Bull are the guys to beat’ says Russell

12:32 , Mike Jones

George Russell says that Red Bull are the team to beat for the moment but is backing his Mercedes outfit to keep pushing to close the gap on the constructors’ championship leaders.

“Max and Red Bull have done an amazing job at the moment, but I think we just need to turn it up a little bit more, apply a little bit more pressure.” said Russell after being asked about Mercedes plans to challenge Red Bull.

“I think they have got a really nice buffer at the moment and when you’re in that rhythm, in that groove, you can afford to make a small mistake and still be in a really great spot.

“There’s a lot less pressure than when you know you make a small mistake, it’s going to cost you a couple of positions, so we are going to keep on working and, for sure, they are the guys to beat at the moment.

“But we just need to focus on ourselves, keep looking in the mirror and just seeing where we can improve. We’ll get there.”

How will Alex Albon go this afternoon?

12:24 , Mike Jones

A surprise package this weekend has been the performance of Alex Albon’s Williams car. Albon excelled from the start of practice on Friday, when he was fifth and third in the two sessions before finishing sixth in final practice on a wet Saturday morning.

He was fastest of all in the wet first qualifying session and third behind Verstappen and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in the second, by the end of which there was almost a dry line.

When the race grid was finally settled after a fractured Q3 Albon and Williams found themselves fourth, just pipped to P3 by a resurgent George Russell.

“The car felt good from the first lap we drove,” said Albon when describing his weekend so far. “Normally when that happens, the others start to chip away at it, but I felt maybe we had hit our sweet spot early.

“We didn’t really play too much with the car since first practice and it made me feel confident. And when you add confidence with a track like this - which is narrow and so uncompromising - and mixed conditions, you really just need to feel at one with the car, and I have done this weekend.

“When you have these conditions, it’s not always about peak downforce, it’s about having a car that’s drivable on the limit, and our car has been all weekend.”

From fourth on the grid can Albon force his way onto the podium this afternoon?

F1 returns with the now inevitable question: can anyone beat Max Verstappen?

12:15 , Mike Jones

When the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the Formula One calendar in 2021 – after a 36-year absence – organisers could frankly not have foreseen a future more favourable. A Dutch race reincarnated by-and-large due to a Dutch hero, timed exquisitely for his era of ultra-domination. To the extent that, now, anything other than a Max Verstappen triumph come Sunday would be as big a shock as the sport has seen all season.

Verstappen-mania in the Netherlands has long been at fever pitch, with the “Orange Army” previously travelling across Europe to support the man born in Belgium but with Holland in his heart. But now Zandvoort, on the coast of the North Sea, sees thousands make the journey from Amsterdam and beyond to revel and rave in this orange-clad razzmatazz amid the sand dunes.

Verstappen, coasting to a third-straight F1 championship title this season with a 125-point lead with 10 races remaining, is on track to break more ground. Win on Sunday and he will equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive victories from 10 years ago, also set while at Red Bull. On Friday, fresh from a four-week break, he set down an ominous marker by going fastest in first practice – and only marginally sniffed out of first spot in practice two by his friend Lando Norris.

F1 returns with the now inevitable question: can anyone beat Max Verstappen?

Norris on his prospects for today’s race

12:02 , Mike Jones

“I can probably challenge for two laps and then he will drive away.” says Lando Norris when asked how he plans to compete against Max Verstappen at the Dutch Grand Prix.

“There’s quite a bit of tyre degradation here and that’s not our forte let’s say when it comes into play. We struggle in certain corners.

“But we have improved the car quite a bit since Friday, so I want to be a bit more hopeful. I’m not going to say I’m not going to try, it’s just Max is on another level when it comes to tyre degradation and race pace.”

(Getty Images)

‘Max doesn’t make mistakes’ says Norris

11:53 , Mike Jones

Lando Norris will start today’s race in P2 after seeing his chance at pole evaporate thanks to a rapid lap from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

While Norris was pleased with his own qualifying time he was rueful that the two-time world champion doesn’t seem to make mistakes.

“There’s been plenty of times it’s been super, super close, whether Max has made a mistake and therefore it’s close, or not,” said Norris.

“There’s two differences in qualifying and the race. In the race, I think we have no chance unless he gets unlucky or something happens.

“He’s just got a very good driver in a good car and and he’s doing the job he needs to do, so full respect to that. But there’s always a chance on a day like today when you can make a mistake and sadly he doesn’t.

“It can happen to everyone and it can still happen to him, so there’s a time and a place and we are still waiting. Everyone’s waiting for it to happen.”

Lawson excited about his ‘huge opportunity'

11:43 , Mike Jones

Liam Lawson was a late replacement for this afternoon’s Dutch Grand Prix having replaced the injured Daniel Ricciardo for AlphaTauri.

Lawson had one wet practice session to get up to speed around the challenging Zandvoort track so it was unsurprising to see the New Zealander go out in Q1 for a grid start at P20.

“It was very challenging!” he told the media after qualifying. “Obviously, it’s very exciting. Firstly, I feel for Daniel, you never want to see something like this.

“Obviously for me it’s a huge opportunity, so it’s very exciting, but it’s been a very challenging day. Especially with the conditions like this, trying to get used to the [intermediate tyre] as I hadn’t driven it before.

“To be honest, I was feeling pretty comfortable in the first part of quali, but when it rained again, we put that second set on and I didn’t quite extract all of it.”

Vettel encouraged Verstappen to break his record

11:34 , Mike Jones

Two-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed that Sebastien Vettel messaged him to spur on his charge to win eight grand prixs in a row.

Vettel holds the record for most consecutive grand prix wins with nine but Verstappen can equal that this afternoon if he wins at Zandvoort.

“I think at five wins in a row or something, Seb texted me and said ‘well done, keep it up’ and something like ‘you’re going to do it’. Nine in a row is something very impressive and I never thought I would be on eight,” said Verstappen.

“It’s not something I have constantly like ‘I need to do this. I need to do this’. I’m not in this sport to try and break records. I’m just here to win in the moment.”

F1 grid: Starting positions for Dutch Grand Prix

11:22 , Mike Jones

Max Verstappen delighted his home crowd by taking pole position for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.

In an incident-packed wet-dry session, the unstoppable double world champion delivered a crushing lap to finish half-a-second clear of Lando Norris, who qualified second for McLaren.

George Russell will start from third place for Mercedes with the impressive Alex Albon fourth.

Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 and will line up from only 13th spot in Zandvoort.

F1 grid: Starting positions for Dutch Grand Prix

Will Verstappen win today?

11:12 , Kieran Jackson

More than 300,000 spectators will descend on the coastal town of Zandvoort, 30 miles outside of Amsterdam, as Formula 1 emerges from its summer slumber.

The majority of whom will do so in the expectation of watching Max Verstappen march to his ninth consecutive victory – equalling a record set by Sebastian Vettel for Red Bull in 2013 – as he closes in on a hat-trick of world championships.

But McLaren’s Lando Norris raised the suggestion he could spoil Verstappen’s homecoming party after he clinched P2 in qualifying with a time that could rival the Dutchman on track this afternoon.

Will Verstappen manage to keep the McLaren at bay?

(Getty Images)

Ricciardo could miss several races

10:54 , Mike Jones

A statement from Daniel Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri team read: “After [Friday’s] incident during Free Practice 2 in Zandvoort, in which Daniel Ricciardo hit the barrier at Turn 3, he was brought to the local hospital and further examinations were carried out.

“An X-ray confirmed he sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties, so he will be replaced by the team’s reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remainder of this weekend.

“The team wishes him all the best for the quickest possible recovery.”

Though there is no mention of Ricciardo being replaced for future races a broken wrist takes a while to heal and the best possible scenario could see the Australian sit out the Italian Grand Prix next week before returning for the race in Singapore.

Lawson to replace Ricciardo for Dutch Grand Prix

10:45 , Mike Jones

Liam Lawson has been handed his F1 debut as a substitute for the injured Daniel Ricciardo.

The 34-year-old Australian suffered a broken left wrist in a practice crash on Friday and has been ruled out of this weekend’s race with the prospect of missing further rounds, too.

In Ricciardo’s absence, New Zealander Lawson, 21, will start his maiden F1 race from 20th on the grid hoping to make an positive impact for AlphaTauri.

George Russell targeting podium at Dutch Grand Prix

10:32 , Mike Jones

Mercedes’ George Russell finished seven tenths of a second behind Max Verstappen in yesterday’s qualifying session and will take to the grid for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix in P3 behind the Dutchman and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

“We are in a great place tomorrow to battle for a podium,” said the 25-year-old Brit.

“I’m sure Max will have his Sunday drive and be waving to the crowd but I hope to have a good fight with Lando, Alex and the rest of the boys.”

Russell finished second here last season and will be hoping for a similar result this afternoon.

Max Verstappen reveals Sebastian Vettel prediction as he closes on GP record run

10:23 , Mike Jones

Max Verstappen has revealed Sebastian Vettel told him he will break his record of nine consecutive victories after the home favourite put his Red Bull on pole position for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The unstoppable Verstappen will equal four-time world champion Vettel’s streak from 2013 if he takes the chequered flag in front of 105,000 expectant fans.

Verstappen starts his quest from the front after he topped a chaotic wet-dry qualifying session in Zandvoort. Verstappen finished nearly six tenths clear of second-placed Lando Norris with a mighty final lap.

Max Verstappen reveals Sebastian Vettel prediction as he closes on GP record run

Hamilton struggles in qualifying

10:12 , Mike Jones

Lewis Hamilton revealed in the build-up to Sunday’s race that his goal for the second half of the season was to take runner-up spot in the championship.

On Formula One’s return from its summer break, the seven-time world champion – who is currently fourth in the standings – will start way down the order following a disappointing qualifying session.

The 38-year-old British driver appeared to be impeded by AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda on his final run in Q2 and failed to deliver a time speedy enough to progress.

The stewards have noted the incident, but Hamilton, 41 points adrift of Sergio Perez, who is currently best of the rest behind team-mate Verstappen, now faces an uphill task to salvage a respectable result.

He starts the Dutch GP Prix in 13th on the grid.

Daniel Ricciardo ruled out of Dutch Grand Prix

10:00 , Mike Jones

Daniel Ricciardo has been ruled out of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after breaking a metacarpal in his left hand in practice on Friday.

The Australian, who returned to Formula 1 with AlphaTauri last month, hit the barrier in second practice after compatriot Oscar Piastri collided with the wall at the same corner moments earlier. Ricciardo’s injurt was confirmed on Friday evening after an X-ray at a local hospital.

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, 21, will replace Ricciardo for qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday in what will be his full F1 debut.

Daniel Ricciardo ruled out of Dutch Grand Prix

Norris happy with P2

09:48 , Mike Jones

There were just four minutes and five seconds left on the clock in qualifying when Max Verstappen decided to turn up the heat on Lando Norris, who was sitting in pole position at the time.

Verstappen came through to record the fastest time and take the top spot away from the Brtion and McLaren.

Norris said: “Every now and then you hope Max makes a mistake, but he doesn’t, so frustrating in a little way. But I’m very happy. The team did a good job and I will take P2.”

Verstappen reacts to qualifying on pole

09:40 , Mike Jones

Saturday’s qualifying session was turbulent to say the least. Spells of wet and dry weather kept the drivers on their toes and had the teams scanning the weather forecasts.

Logan Sargaent crashed out causing a 20-minute delay after which Lando Norris attacked the newly formed dry line and looked on course to win pole position.

However, it was two-time world champion Max Verstappen who flew through a rapid lap to clinch top spot by half a second.

“It was a very tricky qualifying session,” said the Dutchman afterwards. “It was all about putting your laps in and staying out of trouble and we managed that quite well.

“The pressure is always there to perform but when you pull it off it’s incredible.”

Max Verstappen claims pole position at home Dutch GP as Lewis Hamilton falters

09:31 , Mike Jones

Max Verstappen delighted his home crowd by taking pole position for Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.

In an incident-packed wet-dry session, the unstoppable double world champion delivered a crushing lap to finish half-a-second clear of Lando Norris, who qualified second for McLaren.

George Russell will start from third place for Mercedes with the impressive Alex Albon fourth. Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 and will line up from only 13th spot in Zandvoort.

Max Verstappen claims pole position at home Dutch GP as Lewis Hamilton falters

How can I watch it online and on TV?

09:21 , Mike Jones

The entire race schedule from Zandvoort will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 in the UK and Ireland. Sky’s coverage of the race on Sunday starts at 12:30pm (BST).

The weekend’s action will be broadcasted on ESPN in the United States.

Free-to-air highlights in the UK will be aired on Channel 4; for the grand prix on Sunday evening at 6:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in the Netherlands on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the race schedule?

09:12 , Mike Jones

Sunday 27 August

Dutch Grand Prix Race: 2pm (BST)

Max Verstappen on course to make it three wins from three at the Dutch Grand Prix

09:06 , Mike Jones

Formula 1 returns after a four-week summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort at the end of August.

Max Verstappen claimed his eighth grand prix victory in a row last time out in Belgium and now returns to his home track, where he won last year and on its return to the calendar in 2021.

The Dutchman is cruising to a third F1 world championship this season and currently holds a 125-point lead to Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

He starts on pole this afternoon hoping to win a third consecutive grand prix in the Netherlands whilst also equalling Sebastien Vettel’s record of nine grand prix victories in a row.

Will he triumph today?

Driver Standings ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix:

08:58 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 314 points

2) Sergio Perez - 189 points

3) Fernando Alonso - 149 points

4) Lewis Hamilton - 148 points

5) Charles Leclerc - 99 points

6) George Russell - 99 points

7) Carlos Sainz - 92 points

8) Lando Norris - 69 points

9) Lance Stroll - 47 points

10) Esteban Ocon - 35 points

11) Oscar Piastri - 34 points

12) Pierre Gasly - 22 points

13) Alex Albon - 11 points

14) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 5 points

16) Zhou Guanyu - 4 points

17) Yuki Tsunoda - 3 points

18) Kevin Magnussen - 2 points

19) Logan Sargeant - 0 points

20) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

21) Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

F1 returns with the now inevitable question: can anyone beat Max Verstappen?

08:44 , Kieran Jackson

Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson

When the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the Formula 1 calendar in 2021 – after a 36-year absence – organisers could frankly not have foreseen a future more favourable. A Dutch race reincarnated by-and-large due to a Dutch hero, timed exquisitely for his era of ultra-domination. To the extent that, now, anything other than a Max Verstappen triumph come Sunday would be as big a shock as Formula 1 has seen all season.

Verstappen-mania in the Netherlands has long been at fever pitch, with the ‘Orange Army’ previously travelling across Europe to support the man born in Belgium but with Holland in his heart. But now Zandvoort, on the coast of the North Sea, sees thousands make the journey from Amsterdam and beyond to revel and rave in this electro-music, orange-clad razzmatazz amid the sand dunes.

Verstappen, coasting to a third-straight F1 championship title this season with a 125-point lead with 10 races remaining, is on track to break more ground. Win on Sunday and he will equal Sebastian Vettel’s record of nine consecutive victories from 10 years ago, also set while at Red Bull. On Friday, fresh from a four-week break, he set down an ominous marker by going fastest in first practice – and only marginally sniffed out of first spot in practice two by his friend Lando Norris, a session delayed by a bizarre double-crash involving Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo.

F1 returns with the now inevitable question: can anyone beat Max Verstappen?

What is the starting grid for the Dutch Grand Prix?

08:36 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen

2) Lando Norris

3) George Russell

4) Alex Albon

5) Fernando Alonso

6) Carlos Sainz

7) Sergio Perez

8) Oscar Piastri

9) Charles Leclerc

10) Logan Sargeant

11) Lance Stroll

12) Pierre Gasly

13) Lewis Hamilton

14) Yuki Tsunoda

15) Nico Hulkenberg

16) Zhou Guanyu

17) Esteban Ocon

18) Kevin Magnussen

19) Valtteri Bottas

20) Liam Lawson

F1 Dutch Grand Prix!

08:30 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix with The Independent!

Max Verstappen starts on pole at his home race and alongside good friend Lando Norris in second. Behind them are George Russell and Alex Albon, with Lewis Hamilton all the way down in P13.

Stay right here for all the build-up from Zandvoort - lights out is at 2pm (BST)!