F1 Commission delays decision on new points system

A proposed new points system in Formula 1 will receive further analysis before a decision is taken by the F1 Commission following its latest meeting.

The topic of expanding the number of drivers who score points in a grand prix from 10 to 12 was put on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting, with the idea intending to provide a more tangible return for teams fighting just outside the top 10.

As it’s a change being discussed for next season, a vote would have required six of the 10 teams to be in favor in order for it to pass, but after the latest meeting the FIA stated: “It was agreed that further analysis of proposed changes was required with a view to a proposal to be presented to the F1 Commission meeting in July.”

The meeting was chaired by FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis and F1 president Stefano Domenicali, and resulted in the introduction of rear-facing cameras from this year’s Spanish Grand Prix onwards, as well as minor changes to sporting and financial regulations.

The only other topic outlined following the meeting was the dates and venues for pre-season testing next year, when the first race will be held in Australia and the second round in China. In recent years the trend had become one test in Bahrain a week before the season-opening race at the same venue, but with Bahrain hosting round four next season it was agreed that F1 will deliver a proposal of dates and venues for the F1 Commission to consider.

