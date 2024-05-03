F1’s Charles Leclerc Snaps Up a Condo at One of South Florida’s Ritziest New Towers

Though it’s not even set to make its debut for at least three more years, Two Roads Development’s glassy prism-shaped residential tower in Miami’s trendy Edgewater neighborhood has already snagged a hot new resident. According to Miami Real Investment, 26-year-old Formula 1 racer Charles Leclerc has officially picked up a waterfront “Signature Residence” at Edition Residences, Miami Edgewater, adding to a property portfolio that includes a lavish apartment in his birthplace of Monaco.

Hans Baumgartner, the real estate broker who repped Leclerc in the recently inked deal, declined to identify exactly which of the building’s 185 units the successful Ferrari driver purchased or how much he spent. But these particular condos span the 10th to 40th floors of the 55-story Bayshore Drive tower and start at $3.1 million.

Charles Leclerc relaxes in the $10 million sales gallery at Edition Residences, Miami Edgewater (right).

Per marketing materials, open-concept floor plans for the two- to three-bedroom Signature Residences range from 2,315 square feet to 2,709 square feet and feature Studio Munge-designed living space adorned throughout, with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling walls of glass, and expansive terraces framing picturesque Miami Beach skyline, Biscayne Bay and Atlantic Ocean vistas.

Additional highlights include private elevator lobbies and spacious great rooms holding combination living and dining areas. They’re nestled alongside bespoke Italkraft kitchens outfitted with eat-in islands and top-tier Wolfe and Sub-Zero appliances. There are also grand primary suites with walk-in closets, as well as spa-inspired baths equipped with dual vanities, stone countertops, freestanding soaking tubs and showers.

Floor plans include open-concept great rooms sporting living and dining areas flanked by a gourmet kitchen.

Leclerc will be privy to 45,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor amenities, including lush waterfront gardens designed by landscape architecture firm ESDA, a cabana-lined swimming pool and cinema, a poolside garden lounge and bar, a fitness center and yoga studio, pickleball courts, a full-service spa operated by Edition, a boardroom, a library lounge, six guest suites and an on-site restaurant.

Perhaps sparking Leclerc’s attention the most? A high-tech racing simulator, which promises to offer residents “an extraordinary and adrenaline-pumping experience.”

The property’s swimming pool is lined with cabanas.

“We are continuing to see increased interest from international, high-profile and celebrity buyers who are attracted to the tower’s heightened level of security and privacy,” Taylor Collins, managing partner of Two Roads Development, said in a press statement. “With our development deeply rooted in hospitality, buyers feel a deep connection to the curated lifestyle the Edition brand offers.”

Construction on the global hotel brand’s first standalone residences in Miami is set to begin later this year, with an estimated delivery timeframe of 36 months. Sales and marketing duties are being exclusively handled by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Realty.

