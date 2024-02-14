F1 car launches 2024: Mercedes and McLaren unveil new cars

McLaren, like Mercedes, shake down their new car for the first time at Silverstone on February 14. - PA/McLaren

With under a month to go until the Formula One season kicks off in Bahrain, the flurry of car launches is well under way with nine of the 10 teams already unveiling their 2024 challengers. Mercedes and McLaren are the latest teams to pull back the covers.

After last year’s grid ended up looking relatively similar (the main three colours being red, blue and carbon fibre/black), there is at least some variation this year. The only remaining team to let their 2024 car see the light of day are last year’s champions Red Bull, who do so on Thursday February 15.

Here are the 2024 cars and liveries that we have seen so far, in championship order. As ever, expect some of the actual cars to change come testing and, indeed, look different again come the first race as teams bring their upgrades and updates.

Mercedes W15

The past few years Mercedes have switched between black and silver liveries but this year they have combined the two in their new car. The team failed to win a race last year after winning just once in 2022. The car will take to the track for the first time on the day of its launch, February 14, at Silverstone.

The new Mercedes W15 - PA/Mercedes

“A big focus has been on improving the previous car’s unpredictable rear axle,” James Allison, the team’s technical director, said. “We have worked hard to ensure that both axles, but particularly the rear axle, retain better control of the tyre than on the W14. There’s also been some housekeeping on areas in which we had room for improvement, including the DRS effect, and pit stop performance.”

“With this current generation of cars, so much of the performance comes from how the floor interacts with the road. Whether or not a car is effective is down to how well that floor is permitted to behave aerodynamically.

“We feel like we have had a good winter, but F1 is a relative game and only time will tell how big a step we’ve made,” he added.

Ferrari SF-24

Of course Ferrari’s new car is red, but it also contains a few other colours associated with the team: yellow, white and black. The halo is red this year and the wheel covers are mostly red. Thankfully, there is not too much exposed carbon fibre, as has become common. The rear of the car has some, yes, but has been done in a tasteful way.

Ferrari unveiled their new car on Feb 13 - Ferrari Press Office/Getty Images

Whether it will be any quicker than last year’s car remains to be seen. Team principal Frederic Vasseur said the team needs to be “more clinical and effective” whilst the team’s technical director Enrico Cardile said that “every area of the car has been redesigned” and that they wanted to “create a completely new platform” with the SF-24.

The new-look Ferrari contains a few colours other than red - Scuderia Ferrari/PA

McLaren MCL38

Earlier in the year McLaren had a “livery reveal” for the MCL38 but they have now shown the world their new car in all its glory.

Can McLaren improve on their fourth-placed finish last year? - PA/McLaren

Team Principal Andrea Stella said: “Going into this year, we look to build on the momentum of last season but are realistic in the knowledge that every team will have made progress and found competitiveness for their 2024 cars. We now have everything in place from an infrastructure, people and culture perspective so we continue to push forward and build on the work done to get us back to front of the grid.”

Lando Norris, who scored seven podiums in the final 13 rounds of 2023, said “the true test of our progress is coming up when we put the car through its paces in testing, ahead of then qualifying and racing for the Bahrain Grand Prix.”

McLaren will likely have Mercedes and Ferrari for competition in 2025 - PA/McLaren

McLaren, like Mercedes, shake down their new car for the first time at Silverstone on February 14.

Aston Martin AMR24

Finishing fifth in the standings after a storming start to the season, Aston Martin will be hoping that their 2024 car – the first to be built at the team’s new campus at Silverstone – will start this season as strongly as they began the last. And with a stronger finish.

Aston Martin finished fifth in last year's championship - Aston Martin/Getty Images

The car, which features a bit more exposed carbon fibre than it did last year, got its shakedown at Silverstone on the same day. Team principal Mike Krack said: “Almost every area of the car has been refined and improved, building on our strengths and taking on board the lessons of the previous campaign. Our goal this season is to score regular points, podiums, and fight for our first win in green.”

A first look at the AMR24 out on track at Silverstone 🤩🟢 pic.twitter.com/HkUcRUtQSr — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 12, 2024

Alpine A524

Once McLaren got their act together, there was never really any chance of Alpine finishing anywhere other than sixth in 2023. They ended the year 160 points adrift of Aston Martin, but 92 points ahead of Williams.

Alpine scored two podium finishes in 2023 - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Its livery on the 2024 car is a prime example of “carbon-fibre creep”. The pink and blue is still there, just about, but black is now the predominant colour.

Our 2024 challenger is here. Meet A524 💙 pic.twitter.com/z2aDpqGsxs — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 7, 2024

Williams FW46

Williams are a team whose main aim will be to consolidate their strong points haul last year and close the gap on Alpine, or whoever is above them. Their livery, if not their actual car, is pretty similar to the one they had in 2023. The Duracell battery airbox remains.

Williams had their best season in several years, with Alexander Albon in particular impressive - Getty Images

The Williams FW46 had its launch 'party' in New York - Mike Segar/Reuters

Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01

Previously AlphaTauri (and formerly Toro Rosso before that), the latest Red Bull sister team has a name that is unlikely to please or excite the F1 purists. And the name of the chassis is not a great deal better.

A render of the new RB car - Visa Cash App RB on Twitter

Their livery is almost a return to the 2019 Toro Rosso colours with a hint of the white that characterised the AlphaTauri days. At the very least, they have not overdone the exposed carbon fibre. In fact, there is very little of it. They finished last year strongly after a slow start and with Daniel Ricciardo signed up they will hope to continue that trend.

Sauber C44

The Sauber team has been rebranded from the Alfa Romeo iteration of 2019-2023, before it transitions again into the Audi entry in 2026. The official name is a bit jarring (Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber) but the livery is something different and striking at least.

Alfa Romeo are no more, but Sauber will now be known as Stake F1 Team Sauber officially... - Frank Augstein/AP

Plenty of black, yes, but also lots of day-glo green. It will not be hard to miss on the grid.

Haas VF-24

It is a big year for Haas, the first without their former team principal Gunther Steiner. The initial livery on rendered F1 cars is very much in their usual colours of red, white and black before a shakedown at Silverstone took place last weekend.

Haas will hope to improve on their last-place finish this season

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.