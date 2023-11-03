F1 Brazilian Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying updates and practice results at Interlagos

F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend – and the sixth and final sprint race of the season.

Max Verstappen won his 16th grand prix of an incredible season last time out in Mexico City, with Lewis Hamilton coming home second and pole-sitter Charles Leclerc completing the podium.

Leclerc stayed in the race despite a first-lap collision with Sergio Perez which resulted in the Mexican’s retirement. Lando Norris made up 12 places for an incredible recovery drive in his McLaren, jumping from 17th to fifth.

Mercedes’ George Russell won his first F1 race last year on a jubilant weekend for the Brit in Brazil. Interlagos once again hosts a sprint weekend; Max Verstappen won the last sprint race in Austin two weeks ago.

F1 BRAZILIAN GRAND PRIX - QUALIFYING

George Russell now first!

15:13 , Kieran Jackson

He was the main man last year in Interlagos with sprint and race wins - and George Russell is setting the tone this year, with a 1:11:865 the quickest time on medium tyres.

The Haas pairing of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen are a surprise duo in P2 and P3, with Fernando Alonso fourth - 0.750 secs off Russell.

5-10: Verstappen, Tsunoda, Perez, Gasly, Ocon, Hamilton

Most cars likely to switch to soft tyres now for their qualifying simulation runs... the Red Bulls for instance still have the hard tyres on.

Fernando Alonso has a puncture!

14:51 , Kieran Jackson

Is the track very dusty?

Rare for a car to get a puncture early in practice, but that’s what’s happened to the rear left tyre of Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin.

Not ideal.

Red Bull on top early on

14:44 , Kieran Jackson

The whole field on hard compound tyres early on, with Max Verstappen fastest with a 1:13:138 - 0.025 secs faster than Sergio Perez in second.

Lewis Hamilton is third-fastest, three-tenths off Verstappen, with George Russell six-tenths down in fourth.

5-10: Norris, Alonso, Ocon, Bottas, Gasly, Leclerc

All the drivers just finding their groove early on...

What is a sprint race in F1 and how does qualifying shootout work?

14:35 , Kieran Jackson

Sprint race explainer:

What is a sprint race in F1 and how does qualifying shootout work?

First practice at the Brazilian Grand Prix!

14:30 , Kieran Jackson

Here we go then, it’s time for the drivers’ one and only practice session at this

It’s overcast and windy at Interlagos, with a high chance of rain coming in for qualifying later!

Important session then!

Max Verstappen is among the first cars out at the end of the pit lane...

Aerial view of Interlagos circuit (F1)

Driver Standings ahead of the Brazilian GP weekend:

14:26 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen - 491 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 240 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 220 points

4) Carlos Sainz - 183 points

5) Fernando Alonso - 183 points

6) Lando Norris - 169 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 166 points

8) George Russell - 151 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 87 points

10) Pierre Gasly - 56 points

11) Lance Stroll - 53 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 45 points

13) Alex Albon - 27 points

14) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

15) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

16) Yuki Tsunoda - 8 points

17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points

18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

20) Liam Lawson - 2 points

21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Interlagos is just 10 minutes away from seeing cars on track!

14:20 , Kieran Jackson

A reminder of the timings today: the one and only practice session is coming up at 2:30pm (GMT), ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix at 6pm.

Mercedes F1 chief announces shock departure

14:16 , Kieran Jackson

Mercedes chief technical officer Mike Elliott has announced his resignation - just months after swapping his role at the Formula 1 team.

Elliott has been with the team for 11 years and has overseen eight constructors’ world championships and seven drivers’ titles, six for Lewis Hamilton and one for Nico Rosberg.

However, his surprise departure comes just six months after he moved back to a role based at the factory in Brackley, with James Allison returning as technical director based predominantly in the paddock.

Read more below:

Mercedes F1 chief announces shock departure

Max Verstappen on the Red bull second seat

14:08 , Kieran Jackson

"It's not up to me to decide these things" 💬



Max Verstappen on the latest rumours of Daniel Riccardo replacing Sergio Perez at Red Bull 👀🗣 pic.twitter.com/67PSg6Kfui — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 2, 2023

Is Brazilian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton’s best chance of ending his two-year F1 win drought?

14:02 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton said he does not plan on coming away empty handed from the Brazilian Grand Prix – in what could be his best chance of ending a two-year winless streak.

On Sunday, it will mark 700 days since Hamilton last won following Mercedes’ failure to provide the seven-time world champion with a machine to match Max Verstappen’s all-conquering Red Bull.

However, Mercedes claimed their sole victory of last season in Interlagos, with George Russell leading Hamilton home in a surprise one-two finish.

Hamilton also claimed one of the finest victories of his career here two years ago, and took his maiden world title on Brazilian soil back in 2008.

Full quotes below:

Is Brazilian GP Lewis Hamilton’s best chance of ending his two-year F1 win drought?

Constructors' standings ahead of Brazilian GP weekend:

13:52 , Kieran Jackson

1) Red Bull - 731 points (champions)

2) Mercedes - 371 points

3) Ferrari - 349 points

4) McLaren - 256 points

5) Aston Martin - 236 points

6) Alpine - 101 points

7) Williams - 28 points

8) AlphaTauri - 16 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 16 points

10) Haas - 12 points

Aston Martin chief reacts after poor run of form: ‘Lawrence is not happy’

13:36 , Kieran Jackson

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack revealed owner Lawrence Stroll “is not happy” with the F1 team’s current run of form.

Aston were the surprise package at the start of the season, consistently the second quickest team on the grid behind Red Bull with Fernando Alonso claiming five podiums in the first six races.

However, the team’s performance has declined since the summer break and they have dropped from P2 in the constructors’ championship to P5, with Mercedes, Ferrari and now McLaren all overtaking them.

Full quotes below:

‘Lawrence is not happy’: Aston Martin chief reacts to poor run of form

Ayrton Senna’s dazzling genius endures – but where’s the next Brazilian F1 star?

13:15 , Kieran Jackson

Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson

For a career as distinguished as three-time Formula One world champion Ayrton Senna’s, his record at his home race was peculiarly underwhelming. Having made his debut in 1984 and tasted disqualification while leading in 1988, Sao Paulo’s favourite son only claimed his first victory at Interlagos in 1991. And, like much in the Brazilian’s enthralling time in F1, it was no easy ride.

Starting on pole, Senna’s path to victory seemed nailed on until a late gearbox issue forced him to complete the final laps solely in sixth gear. With the heavens having opened too, a stall or a spin seemed excruciatingly inevitable but somehow, in a manner which would have been described as miraculous if it wasn’t Ayrton Senna’s doing, he inched home by two seconds. Physically and mentally exhausted, the hometown hero needed assistance exiting his McLaren cockpit.

Broken, but not beaten.

Read full piece below:

Ayrton Senna’s dazzling genius endures – but where’s the next Brazilian F1 star?

BREAKING: Brazilian Grand Prix contract extended

13:11 , Kieran Jackson

F1 will race in Sao Paulo until 2030 after a five-year extension to the circuit’s deal with the sport!

“I am delighted to announce we will be staying at Interlagos until 2030, and I can’t wait for many more years of the wonderful atmosphere that the Brazilian fans bring,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“Brazil has such a rich racing heritage, and this iconic circuit is a favourite of drivers and fans around the world. It embodies everything that is great about racing, and we look forward to seeing how it develops over the years to come to create an even better experience.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

What is the race schedule?

13:08 , Kieran Jackson

(All times GMT)

Friday 3 November

Free practice 1: 2:30pm

Qualifying: 6pm

Saturday 4 November

Sprint shootout: 2pm

Sprint race: 6:30pm

Sunday 5 November

Race: 5pm

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying!

13:07 , Kieran Jackson

