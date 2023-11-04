F1 Brazilian Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint shootout updates and times ahead of race at Interlagos

Max Verstappen required just one lap to put his Red Bull on pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix on Friday.

The triple world champion saw off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc as a huge storm brought a premature end to qualifying in Interlagos. Verstappen finished three tenths clear of Leclerc as he chases his 17th win of a remarkable season, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso third and fourth respectively for Aston Martin.

Lewis Hamilton took fifth, one place ahead of George Russell in the other Mercedes, with Lando Norris, who waited too long in the pit lane as the downpour approached, finishing a disappointing seventh.

Saturday is sprint day, with the shootout qualifying taking place before the 100km dash this evening.

Follow live updates from the Brazilian Grand Prix with The Independent

F1 BRAZILIAN GRAND PRIX - SPRINT

Ayrton Senna’s dazzling genius endures – but where’s the next Brazilian F1 star?

12:16 , Kieran Jackson

Weekend preview by Kieran Jackson

For a career as distinguished as three-time Formula One world champion Ayrton Senna’s, his record at his home race was peculiarly underwhelming. Having made his debut in 1984 and tasted disqualification while leading in 1988, Sao Paulo’s favourite son only claimed his first victory at Interlagos in 1991. And, like much in the Brazilian’s enthralling time in F1, it was no easy ride.

Starting on pole, Senna’s path to victory seemed nailed on until a late gearbox issue forced him to complete the final laps solely in sixth gear. With the heavens having opened too, a stall or a spin seemed excruciatingly inevitable but somehow, in a manner which would have been described as miraculous if it wasn’t Ayrton Senna’s doing, he inched home by two seconds. Physically and mentally exhausted, the hometown hero needed assistance exiting his McLaren cockpit.

Broken, but not beaten.

Read full piece below:

Ayrton Senna’s dazzling genius endures – but where’s the next Brazilian F1 star?

What is the starting grid for Sunday’s grand prix?

12:06 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen

2) Charles Leclerc

3) Lance Stroll

4) Fernando Alonso

5) Lewis Hamilton

6) Lando Norris

7) Carlos Sainz

8) George Russell*

9) Sergio Perez

10) Oscar Piastri

11) Nico Hulkenberg

12) Kevin Magnussen

13) Alex Albon

14) Esteban Ocon*

15) Pierre Gasly*

16) Yuki Tsunoda

17) Daniel Ricciardo

18) Valtteri Bottas

19) Logan Sargeant

20) Zhou Guanyu

*Russell, Ocon and Gasly all received two-place grid penalties for impeding in qualifying

F1 schedule for Brazilian Grand Prix:

12:02 , Kieran Jackson

(All times GMT)

Saturday 4 November

Sprint shootout: 2pm

Sprint race: 6:30pm

Sunday 5 November

Race: 5pm

Max Verstappen on pole as torrential rain brings red flag out in Brazil

12:00 , Kieran Jackson

Qualifying report

Max Verstappen required just one lap to put his Red Bull on pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The triple world champion saw off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc as a huge storm brought a premature end to qualifying in Interlagos.

Verstappen finished three tenths clear of Leclerc as he chases his 17th win of a remarkable season, with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso third and fourth respectively for Aston Martin.

Full report below:

Max Verstappen on pole as torrential rain brings red flag out in Brazil

F1 sprint day at the Brazilian Grand Prix!

11:57 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the sixth and final sprint day of the 2023 F1 season!

Max Verstappen is on pole for Sunday’s grand prix after a chaotic, windy end to qualifying on Friday, with Charles Leclerc alongside him on the front row.

But today is all about the sprint, with the quickfire shootout qualifying taking place before the 100km dash around Interlagos this evening.

The shootout is at 2pm (GMT), with the race at 6:30pm - stay here for all the build-up and updates!