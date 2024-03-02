F1 Bahrain GP 2024 LIVE: Start time and updates as Verstappen claims pole at first race of season

Formula 1’s 2024 season is well underway as the teams prepare for Saturday’s race with the noise surrounding Christian Horner refusing to fade.

Friday’s action in Bahrain saw Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz top the leaderboard in the third free practice session to set up a Ferrari-Red Bull clash in qualifying. McLaren’s Lando Norris also found some quick pace though the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were unable to maintain their strong showing from Thursday.

In qualifying, Max Verstappen won the battle against Ferrari and finished on pole thanks to an improved lap time of 1:29:179 beating out Charles Leclerc by 0.228 seconds. Hamilton starts in P9 though teammate Russell had a storming final lap to clinch P3 and will be in with a chance of challenging the leaders today. Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso round out the top five.

Elsewhere, Christian Horner drew the media’s attention again after Whatsapps allegedly sent by him to a female colleague were leaked to the press, in what could be an embarrassing development for the Red Bull team principal who had previous been investigated and cleared over alleged ’inappropriate behaviour’.

Follow updates from the Bahrain Grand Prix with The Independent:

F1 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX - RACE UPDATES

The first race of the 2024 F1 season takes place in Bahrain today

Lights out is at 3pm (GMT)

Max Verstappen is on pole position; Leclerc 2nd; Russell 3rd

Christian Horner latest: Geri set to attend race after WhatsApps from ‘Red Bull boss to female colleague’ leaked

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes temporary spotlight off Christian Horner with pole position

11:58 , Kieran Jackson

Qualifying report

Max Verstappen temporarily took the spotlight off team boss Christian Horner by putting his Red Bull on pole position for the opening round of the new Formula One season in Bahrain.

The build-up to the first race of the campaign has totally been overshadowed by allegations whirling around Horner.

The 50-year-old was exonerated by Red Bull Racing parent’s company, Red Bull GmbH, following an internal probe into “inappropriate behaviour” against a female colleague on Wednesday – before hundreds of WhatsApp messages appearing to be written by him were leaked to the F1 world a day later.

However, Horner, who has always denied any wrongdoing and remains in his role, was on the world champions’ pit wall here in Bahrain to see Verstappen claim his first pole of a season in which he is expected to romp to his fourth consecutive world championship in his all-conquering Red Bull machine.

But the triple world champion was made to work for the 33rd pole of his career under the thousands of bulbs that light up the Sakhir Circuit with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc second, two-tenths back.

Verstappen takes temporary spotlight off Horner with pole position in Bahrain

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: What time is the race?

11:40 , Kieran Jackson

(All times GMT)

Saturday 2 March

Race: 3pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Bahrain Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States.

Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 7:30pm (GMT) on Friday; the race highlights are at 7:50pm (GMT) on Saturday.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: TOP-10

11:22 , Kieran Jackson

1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3. George Russell

4. Carlos Sainz

5. Sergio Perez

6. Fernando Alonso

7. Lando Norris

8. Oscar Piastri

9. Lewis Hamilton

10. Nico Hulkenberg

George Russell after qualifying third:

09:15 , Mike Jones

“Max is still some way out in front...

“Huge amount of work. Time will tell tomorrow if we’ve made a big step forward, I think it will be a close fight between everybody other than Max!

“Red Bull are doing such a strong job. If there’s an opportunity to take the lead we’ll go for it, but really it’s about the battle for second.”

Charles Leclerc after finishing P2 in qualifying:

09:00 , Mike Jones

“I’m a bit disappointed. We did a good qualifying, it’s been a tricky weekend. I found the sweet spot in qualifying. Unfortunately we put on two sets of new softs which compromised a bit Q3.

“I think we lost a little bit of rhythm with the used set in Q3, then you have to re-adapt to the tyres, but overall a solid quali.

“I’m confident we did a step forward, we have to wait and see tomorrow. We really think Red Bull is still ahead by quite a bit in the race.”

Max Verstappen after securing pole position:

08:45 , Mike Jones

“A lot of fun, the track had a lot of grip. Very happy to be on pole - to be honest it was a little bit unexpected but luckily the car came to us.

“We needed to fine tune a few little things to get that balance. We could really push with the car and another step in qualifying.

“The race is going to be close as well. I’m confident we can have a strong race!”

Charles Leclerc annoyed with Ferrari for ‘compromising’ final stage of Bahrain GP qualifying

08:30 , Mike Jones

Charles Leclerc showed his exasperation with Ferrari at “compromising” his final runs in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Leclerc was right in contention for top spot in the first qualifying session of the season, alongside team-mate Carlos Sainz and Verstappen.

However, the Monegasque only finished second in the end – two-tenths of a second slower than Verstappen – and was “disappointed” given pole position was within his reach.

Leclerc annoyed with Ferrari for ‘compromising’ final stage of Bahrain GP qualifying

Max Verstappen continues where he left off in 2023 with pole position in Bahrain

08:15 , Mike Jones

Max Verstappen temporarily took the spotlight off team boss Christian Horner by putting his Red Bull on pole position for the opening round of the new Formula One season in Bahrain.

The build-up to the first race of the campaign has totally been overshadowed by allegations whirling around Horner.

The 50-year-old was exonerated by Red Bull Racing parent’s company, Red Bull GmbH, following an internal probe into “inappropriate behaviour” against a female colleague on Wednesday – before hundreds of WhatsApp messages appearing to be written by him were leaked to the F1 world a day later.

Max Verstappen continues where he left off in 2023 with pole position in Bahrain

Good morning!

08:00 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the first Formula 1 grand prix of the season.

The race takes place in Bahrain with Max Verstappen picking up where he left off last season and earning pole position ahead of Charles Leclerc and George Russell in qualifying on Friday night.

Lewis Hamilton starts in ninth but will be hoping for a stronger showing during the race. We’ll have all the updates throughout the day stick around for all the action from the Bahrain Grand Prix.