F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: TV/streaming schedule, track details, sprint weekend format, entries weather and more

Max Verstappen took crosses the line to win the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. (REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

F1 returns from its month-long spring break to race on the banks of the Caspian Sea for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend. It marks the first Sprint weekend of 2023, with a somewhat tweaked format from the past two seasons.

The streets of Baku have produced some of the most exciting racing and has influenced the course of several world title chases in recent seasons due to its mix of long, fast, straights, hard braking zones and finesse sections.

Here’s everything to know ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix broadcast schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, April 28

5:25 - 6:30 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPN2, F1 TV)

8:55 - 10 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPNU, F1 TV)

Saturday, April 29

5:25 - 6:30 a.m.: Sprint shootout (ESPN2, F1 TV)

9:25 - 10 a.m.: Sprint (ESPN, F1 TV)

Sunday, April 30

5:30 - 6:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, F1 TV)

6:55 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Azerbaijan Grand Prix (ESPN, F1 TV)

2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix details

Track: Baku City Circuit (Baku, Azerbaijan), 3.73-mile, 20-turn street circuit

Length: 51 laps for 190.23 miles

Lap record: 1:43.009s (Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2019)

Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)

First Sprint weekend of 2023, with a twist

In 2021, F1 introduced the ‘Sprint weekend’ format, which moved traditional qualifying up to Friday and put in its place a shortened race that would award minimal points and set the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. A few nominal tweaks later, we have our current format debuting this weekend, which effectively makes Saturday more of an exhibition.

Sprint Shootout is here! 🍿



Imagine qualifying, but even quicker. Every lap counts as Saturday's Sprint Shootout sets the grid for the #F1Sprint



Leaving Sunday's Grand Prix unaffected 🔒 pic.twitter.com/oTVrJIuLvl — Formula 1 (@F1) April 25, 2023

The new format ditches the lame-duck Saturday morning practice session in favor of a quicker version of the traditional three-stage knockout qualifying format to set the grid for the sprint race later in the day. The top eight finishers of the sprint will be awarded points in descending order (eight for P1, seven for P2, six for P3, etc.).

Top drivers and best bets for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Two-time reigning champion Max Verstappen is once again the favorite according to BetMGM at -200, having won two of the first three races of the season and no one else is even close. The next-best odds belong to Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez at +450.

Best odds to win

• Max Verstappen -200

• Sergio Perez +450

• Fernando Alonso +1000

• Lewis Hamilton +1200

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good value in a George Russell top-6 finish (-275) pointing to Russell’s strong form last time out in Melbourne. Bromberg also suggests the wager of Valtteri Bottas to finish ahead of Yuki Tsunoda (-140), which he did comfortably in Baku last year.

2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix entries

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

George Russell (63), Mercedes

Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Weather for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The forecast for the weekend calls for mild temperatures with partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain. Precipitation usually isn’t an issue in Baku, while wind – being right on the edge of the water – typically does. Cross-wind down the incredibly long pit straight has caused issue by blowing debris into the racing line has caused problems in the past.