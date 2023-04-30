F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix results: Sergio Perez continues to rule the streets, claims second win in Baku

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the sprint shootout event at the Baku circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, Saturday, April 29, 2023. The Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
Sergio Perez became the first multiple-time winner on the streets of Baku. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Results

  1. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  2. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  3. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  6. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  7. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  8. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  9. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

  10. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  11. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  12. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

  13. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

  14. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  15. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

  16. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

  17. Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  18. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
    Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
    Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix broadcast schedule

All times Eastern

Friday, April 28
5:25-6:30 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPN2, F1 TV)
8:55-10 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPNU, F1 TV)

Saturday, April 29
5:25-6:30 a.m.: Sprint shootout (ESPN2, F1 TV)
9:25-10 a.m.: Sprint (ESPN, F1 TV)

Sunday, April 30
5:30-6:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, F1 TV)
6:55-9 a.m.: Azerbaijan Grand Prix (ESPN, F1 TV)

2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix details

Track: Baku City Circuit (Baku, Azerbaijan), 3.73-mile, 20-turn street circuit
Length: 51 laps for 190.23 miles
Lap record: 1:43.009s (Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2019)
Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)

First Sprint weekend of 2023, with a twist

In 2021, F1 introduced the Sprint weekend format, which moved traditional qualifying to Friday and put in its place a shortened race that would award minimal points and set the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. A few nominal tweaks later, we have our current format debuting this weekend, which effectively makes Saturday more of an exhibition.

The new format ditches the lame-duck Saturday morning practice session in favor of a quicker version of the traditional three-stage knockout qualifying format to set the grid for the sprint race later in the day. The top eight finishers of the sprint will be awarded points in descending order (eight for P1, seven for P2, six for P3, etc.).

2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid

  1. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  2. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  3. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  4. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  5. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  6. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  7. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

  8. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  9. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  10. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  11. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault

  13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

  14. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  15. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

  16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  17. Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

  19. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  20. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Azerbaijan Sprint results

  1. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  2. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari

  3. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT

  4. George Russell (63), Mercedes

  5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari

  6. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  7. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes

  8. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes

  9. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

  10. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes

  11. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari

  12. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  13. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault

  14. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

  15. Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari

  16. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari

  17. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes

  18. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
    Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT

Top drivers and best bets for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Two-time reigning champion Max Verstappen is once again the favorite, according to BetMGM at -200, having won two of the first three races of the season, and no one else is even close. The next-best odds belong to Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez at +450.

Best odds to win
• Max Verstappen -200
• Sergio Perez +450
• Fernando Alonso +1000
• Lewis Hamilton +1200

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good value in a George Russell top-6 finish (-275), pointing to Russell’s strong form last time out in Melbourne. Bromberg also suggests the wager of Valtteri Bottas to finish ahead of Yuki Tsunoda (-140), which he did comfortably in Baku last year.

2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix entries

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes

Weather for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The forecast for the weekend calls for mild temperatures with partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain. Precipitation usually isn’t an issue in Baku, while wind — being right on the edge of the water — typically is. Cross-wind down the incredibly long pit straight has caused issues by blowing debris into the racing line in the past.