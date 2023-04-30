F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix results: Sergio Perez continues to rule the streets, claims second win in Baku
2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Results
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix broadcast schedule
All times Eastern
Friday, April 28
5:25-6:30 a.m.: Practice 1 (ESPN2, F1 TV)
8:55-10 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPNU, F1 TV)
Saturday, April 29
5:25-6:30 a.m.: Sprint shootout (ESPN2, F1 TV)
9:25-10 a.m.: Sprint (ESPN, F1 TV)
Sunday, April 30
5:30-6:55 a.m.: Pre-race show (ESPN, F1 TV)
6:55-9 a.m.: Azerbaijan Grand Prix (ESPN, F1 TV)
2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix details
Track: Baku City Circuit (Baku, Azerbaijan), 3.73-mile, 20-turn street circuit
Length: 51 laps for 190.23 miles
Lap record: 1:43.009s (Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2019)
Tire compounds: C3 (Hard), C4 (Medium), C5 (Soft)
First Sprint weekend of 2023, with a twist
In 2021, F1 introduced the Sprint weekend format, which moved traditional qualifying to Friday and put in its place a shortened race that would award minimal points and set the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. A few nominal tweaks later, we have our current format debuting this weekend, which effectively makes Saturday more of an exhibition.
Sprint Shootout is here! 🍿
Imagine qualifying, but even quicker. Every lap counts as Saturday's Sprint Shootout sets the grid for the #F1Sprint
Leaving Sunday's Grand Prix unaffected 🔒 pic.twitter.com/oTVrJIuLvl
— Formula 1 (@F1) April 25, 2023
The new format ditches the lame-duck Saturday morning practice session in favor of a quicker version of the traditional three-stage knockout qualifying format to set the grid for the sprint race later in the day. The top eight finishers of the sprint will be awarded points in descending order (eight for P1, seven for P2, six for P3, etc.).
2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Azerbaijan Sprint results
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Top drivers and best bets for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Two-time reigning champion Max Verstappen is once again the favorite, according to BetMGM at -200, having won two of the first three races of the season, and no one else is even close. The next-best odds belong to Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez at +450.
Best odds to win
• Max Verstappen -200
• Sergio Perez +450
• Fernando Alonso +1000
• Lewis Hamilton +1200
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good value in a George Russell top-6 finish (-275), pointing to Russell’s strong form last time out in Melbourne. Bromberg also suggests the wager of Valtteri Bottas to finish ahead of Yuki Tsunoda (-140), which he did comfortably in Baku last year.
2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix entries
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Weather for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
The forecast for the weekend calls for mild temperatures with partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain. Precipitation usually isn’t an issue in Baku, while wind — being right on the edge of the water — typically is. Cross-wind down the incredibly long pit straight has caused issues by blowing debris into the racing line in the past.