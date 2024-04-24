F1 Academy champion Garcia to test Formula E with ERT

Inaugural F1 Academy champion Marta Garcia will drive for ERT in Formula E’s rookie test following the Berlin E-Prix next month.

It will be Garcia’s first time in a Formula E car, and will also mark the first time a female driver has taken part in an official Formula E session since former-W Series driver Alice Powell drove in the 2020 rookie test for Envision Racing.

“I am thrilled to join ERT Formula E Team for the Berlin Rookie Test,” said the 23-year-old Spaniard, who is competing in the Formula Regional European Championship this season with Iron Dames. “Formula E represents the future of motorsport, and I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to experience it firsthand.

“I’ve been following the championship closely, and I’m eager to get behind the wheel of the ERT X24 car and contribute to the team’s development. This test is a stepping stone in my career, and I’m determined to make the most of it.”

Alex Hui, team principal of ERT, hailed the addition of Garcia to his team for the test, saying, “Marta’s exceptional talent and achievements in F1 Academy are undeniable.”

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Marta García to the ERT Formula E family for the Berlin Rookie Test.

“This test serves as a fantastic platform to showcase her skills within the dynamic environment of Formula E. We are confident that Marta will quickly adapt to the unique demands of electric racing and provide valuable insights for the team.”

