F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates as Max Verstappen starts season finale on pole

Lewis Hamilton said there was something wrong with his Mercedes after he qualified only 11th for Sunday’s season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

As Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position for the final race of his all-conquering campaign – with Charles Leclerc second and Oscar Piastri third – Hamilton was left starting at another poor performance in his underperforming machinery.

The seven-time world champion, facing up to a second season without a victory, finished six tenths behind Verstappen and a third-of-a-second back from team-mate George Russell, who qualified fourth.

Hamilton’s failure to progress to Q3 – as he gloomily predicted here on Friday night – leaves the fight between Mercedes and Ferrari for second place in the constructors’ championship firmly in the balance.

Follow live updates from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with The Independent

F1 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX - RACE UPDATES

Time for the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates

12:48 , Kieran Jackson

A serene picture as the sun sets in Abu Dhabi.

Here were the drivers posing before the race:

(Getty Images)

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix winner odds!

12:46 , Kieran Jackson

Max Verstappen - 1/7

Lando Norris - 14/1

Charles Leclerc -16/1

George Russell - 20/1

Oscar Piastri - 25/1

Sergio Perez - 50/1

Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton - 100/1

Carlos Sainz - 150/1

Yuki Tsunoda - 250/1

Pierre Gasly - 500/1

Odds provided by Grosvenor Sport

Christian Horner reveals talks with Lewis Hamilton’s father over Red Bull seat

12:38 , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner revealed that Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony made an enquiry about Sergio Perez’s seat at Red Bull earlier this season.

Following on from an interview Horner gave saying that a representative of Hamilton had been in touch about joining the world champions, Hamilton had his say on Thursday – insisting that nobody from his team has been in touch and, in fact, Horner messaged him on an old phone.

The Mercedes driver added that Horner was simply “stirring things.”

Yet the Red Bull team principal looked to put the speculation to bed by divulging that it was Hamilton’s father and former manager Anthony who had touched base.

Full quotes below:

Christian Horner reveals talks with Lewis Hamilton’s father over Red Bull seat

It’s been a bit of a despairing end to the season for Lando

12:27 , Kieran Jackson

He starts P5 today. It should have been better.

"Another Saturday that I've just thrown away" 😕



A "disappointed" Lando Norris on the qualifying mistake that he feels cost him P1 🎙 pic.twitter.com/aKWqS2tPeg — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 25, 2023

Walking with the stars: Inside the white lines of the Las Vegas Grand Prix grid

12:16 , Kieran Jackson

Feature by Kieran Jackson

It’s Saturday night in Sin City, 9pm local time. One hour until lights out. Walking out of the media centre, across the car park of the Tuscany Suites and Casino, and up through the various security checkpoints, you arrive at the highly coveted, yet strangely downplayed open space that is the Formula One paddock. Halfway down, between the garages of Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo, lies the grid access lane: a portal to the forthcoming chaos.

There is a chill in the air. A cool 15C temperature which, predicted all week, is about to play havoc with tyres in the 50 laps ahead. A pause for breath and then the steel-faced American bodyguard gives the go-ahead. On you stroll, pretending you belong here. Welcome to the curiously flummoxing experience that is the F1 pre-race grid.

Full piece below:

Walking with the stars: Inside the white lines of the Las Vegas Grand Prix grid

Relegation and promotion in F1? An alternative reality to reinvigorate the season finale

12:09 , Kieran Jackson

Friday’s first practice session in Abu Dhabi was an intriguing watch. On a weekend which is alarmingly lacking much intrigue, exactly half the grid were absent. Substituted in their place were 10 “rookie” drivers, as part of F1’s mandatory young drivers programme introduced last year. One driver, and more so how he performed, amplified one of the sport’s most peculiar issues – and one where a solution could amp up the closing races of the season.

It is one of the FIA’s – the sport’s governing body – most odd rules that the Formula 2 champion can’t compete in the series again. Such a regulation would imply that there is a ready-made pathway to F1 for the winner, but this is not the case. For 2022 champion Felipe Drugovich, a second year in a row begrudgingly watching from the sidelines beckons next season. A shame because (who’d have thought it), he’s actually pretty fast.

Full piece below:

Relegation and promotion in F1? An alternative reality to reinvigorate Abu Dhabi

A reminder of the starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

11:58 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen

2) Charles Leclerc

3) Oscar Piastri

4) George Russell

5) Lando Norris

6) Yuki Tsunoda

7) Fernando Alonso

8) Nico Hulkenberg

9) Sergio Perez

10) Pierre Gasly

11) Lewis Hamilton

12) Esteban Ocon

13) Lance Stroll

14) Alex Albon

15) Daniel Ricciardo

16) Carlos Sainz

17) Kevin Magnussen

18) Valtteri Bottas

19) Zhou Guanyu

20) Logan Sargeant

Lewis Hamilton to start down the order in Abu Dhabi as Max Verstappen claims pole

11:48 , Kieran Jackson

Qualifying report

Lewis Hamilton said there was something wrong with his Mercedes after he qualified only 11th for Sunday’s season finale in Abu Dhabi.

As Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position for the final race of his all-conquering campaign – with Charles Leclerc second and Oscar Piastri third – Hamilton was left starting at another poor performance in his underperforming machinery.

The seven-time world champion, facing up to a second season without a victory, finished six tenths behind Verstappen and a third-of-a-second back from team-mate George Russell, who qualified fourth.

Hamilton’s failure to progress to Q3 – as he gloomily predicted here on Friday night – leaves the fight between Mercedes and Ferrari for second place in the constructors’ championship firmly in the balance.

Full report below:

Lewis Hamilton to start down the order in Abu Dhabi as Max Verstappen claims pole

Constructors’ Championship ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

11:39 , Kieran Jackson

Battle to look out for: who will finish P2 between Mercedes and Ferrari?

--

1) Red Bull - 822 points (champions)

2) Mercedes - 392 points

3) Ferrari - 388 points

4) McLaren - 284 points

5) Aston Martin - 273 points

6) Alpine - 120 points

7) Williams - 28 points

8) AlphaTauri - 21 points

9) Alfa Romeo - 16 points

10) Haas - 12 points

Christian Horner reveals talks with Lewis Hamilton’s father over Red Bull seat

11:20 , Kieran Jackson

Christian Horner revealed that Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony made an enquiry about Sergio Perez’s seat at Red Bull earlier this season.

Following on from an interview Horner gave saying that a representative of Hamilton had been in touch about joining the world champions, Hamilton had his say on Thursday – insisting that nobody from his team has been in touch and, in fact, Horner messaged him on an old phone.

The Mercedes driver added that Horner was simply “stirring things.”

Yet the Red Bull team principal looked to put the speculation to bed by divulging that it was Hamilton’s father and former manager Anthony who had touched base.

Full quotes below:

Christian Horner reveals talks with Lewis Hamilton’s father over Red Bull seat

Driver Standings ahead of this final race!

10:58 , Kieran Jackson

Battle to look out for: Who will finish fourth between Sainz, Alonso, Norris and Leclerc?

--

1) Max Verstappen - 549 points (champion)

2) Sergio Perez - 273 points

3) Lewis Hamilton - 232 points

4) Carlos Sainz - 200 points

5) Fernando Alonso - 200 points

6) Lando Norris - 195 points

7) Charles Leclerc - 188 points

8) George Russell - 160 points

9) Oscar Piastri - 89 points

10) Lance Stroll - 73 points

11) Pierre Gasly - 62 points

12) Esteban Ocon - 58 points

13) Alex Albon - 27 points

14) Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points

15) Valtteri Bottas - 10 points

16) Nico Hulkenberg - 9 points

17) Daniel Ricciardo - 6 points

18) Zhou Guanyu - 6 points

19) Kevin Magnussen - 3 points

20) Liam Lawson - 2 points

21) Logan Sargeant - 1 point

21) Nyck de Vries - 0 points

Mick Schumacher returns to racing with Alpine in 2024

10:43 , Kieran Jackson

Mick Schumacher has been confirmed as a driver for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship next year.

The 24-year-old has been present in the Formula 1 paddock this season as a reserve driver for Mercedes, driving in the simulator and providing cover for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

The German driver, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, was dropped from his F1 race seat at Haas at the end of the 2022 season after two years but after experiencing a year without racing in 2023, Schumacher will race for Alpine in their Hypercar squad next season.

More detail below:

Mick Schumacher returns to racing with Alpine in 2024

Walking with the stars: Inside the white lines of the Las Vegas Grand Prix grid

10:30 , Kieran Jackson

Feature by Kieran Jackson

It’s Saturday night in Sin City, 9pm local time. One hour until lights out. Walking out of the media centre, across the car park of the Tuscany Suites and Casino, and up through the various security checkpoints, you arrive at the highly coveted, yet strangely downplayed open space that is the Formula One paddock. Halfway down, between the garages of Aston Martin and Alfa Romeo, lies the grid access lane: a portal to the forthcoming chaos.

There is a chill in the air. A cool 15C temperature which, predicted all week, is about to play havoc with tyres in the 50 laps ahead. A pause for breath and then the steel-faced American bodyguard gives the go-ahead. On you stroll, pretending you belong here. Welcome to the curiously flummoxing experience that is the F1 pre-race grid.

Full piece below:

Walking with the stars: Inside the white lines of the Las Vegas Grand Prix grid

A reminder of the starting grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

10:22 , Kieran Jackson

1) Max Verstappen

2) Charles Leclerc

3) Oscar Piastri

4) George Russell

5) Lando Norris

6) Yuki Tsunoda

7) Fernando Alonso

8) Nico Hulkenberg

9) Sergio Perez

10) Pierre Gasly

11) Lewis Hamilton

12) Esteban Ocon

13) Lance Stroll

14) Alex Albon

15) Daniel Ricciardo

16) Carlos Sainz

17) Kevin Magnussen

18) Valtteri Bottas

19) Zhou Guanyu

20) Logan Sargeant

Lewis Hamilton to start down the order in Abu Dhabi as Max Verstappen claims pole

10:19 , Kieran Jackson

Qualifying report

Lewis Hamilton said there was something wrong with his Mercedes after he qualified only 11th for Sunday’s season finale in Abu Dhabi.

As Max Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole position for the final race of his all-conquering campaign – with Charles Leclerc second and Oscar Piastri third – Hamilton was left starting at another poor performance in his underperforming machinery.

The seven-time world champion, facing up to a second season without a victory, finished six tenths behind Verstappen and a third-of-a-second back from team-mate George Russell, who qualified fourth.

Hamilton’s failure to progress to Q3 – as he gloomily predicted here on Friday night – leaves the fight between Mercedes and Ferrari for second place in the constructors’ championship firmly in the balance.

Full report below:

Lewis Hamilton to start down the order in Abu Dhabi as Max Verstappen claims pole

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!

10:17 , Kieran Jackson

Good morning and welcome to live coverage on The Independent of the 22nd and final race of the 2023 F1 season!

21 down, one to go. Max Verstappen starts on pole for the 12th time this season, with Charles Leclerc alongside him on the front row. Oscar Piastri is P3, with George Russell fourth. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, starts down the order in 11th.

Can anyone stop Max’s march to a 19th victory of the season? Stay right here for all the build-up - lights out is at 1pm (GMT).