F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: Qualifying results as Max Verstappen claims pole at Yas Marina
F1 returns to Abu Dhabi this weekend for the usual season-finale at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Max Verstappen won the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix last week for his 18th victory of a record-breaking season. The Dutchman has now won six races in a row since Carlos Sainz’s victory in Singapore in September.
Charles Leclerc finished second in Vegas after a terrific last-lap overtake on Sergio Perez, who despite dropping down to third place still sealed second in the world championship for Red Bull’s first-ever one-two finish in a Formula 1 season.
Lewis Hamilton is still chasing his first win in nearly two years as Mercedes look to stave off Ferrari in the battle for second place in the constructors’ championship. Toto Wolff’s team are four points clear ahead of the final grand prix of the season.
F1 ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX - QUALIFYING
Max Verstappen on pole for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton out in Q2, also out: Ocon, Stroll, Albon, Ricciardo
Carlos Sainz out in Q1, also out: Magnussen, Bottas, Zhou, Sargeant
George Russell was fastest in third practice on Saturday; Norris 2nd; Piastri 3rd
Oscar Piastri after securing third:
15:17 , Kieran Jackson
“Difficult session, extremely tight this weekend. Been a bit of a messy one, a lot of mistakes, it would have been quite the last corner to get to the front - but happy with that.”
"Happy to be back in the top three" 💪
TOP-10 FOR THE ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX:
15:08 , Kieran Jackson
1) Max Verstappen
2) Charles Leclerc
3) Oscar Piastri
4) George Russell
5) Lando Norris
6) Yuki Tsunoda
7) Fernando Alonso
8) Nico Hulkenberg
9) Sergio Perez
10) Pierre Gasly
Max Verstappen on pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!
15:03 , Kieran Jackson
It’s a fourth pole in a row in Abu Dhabi for Max Verstappen!
Verstappen didn’t improve - but he didn’t need to!
Lando Norris was looking good before he slid wide in sector three - he’s only fifth!
Instead, it’s Charles Leclerc who goes second - +0.139 secs - and Oscar Piastri is third, ahead of his team-mate!
Sergio Perez was P5 but has his lap time deleted for track limits, dropping him to ninth!
4-10: Russell, Norris, Tsunoda, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Perez, Gasly
Here come the pack for their final flying laps!
14:58 , Kieran Jackson
Moment of truth then! Can anyone beat Max Verstappen’s time?
2 to go...
Max Verstappen quickest after the first set of laps
14:55 , Kieran Jackson
There’s the benchmark: Max Verstappen up top with a 1:23:445
Lando Norris, in second, is three-tenths down but was on used soft tyres, he’ll have new ones for his second lap!
Oscar Piastri third too, with George Russell fourth.
5-10: Perez, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Alonso, Leclerc, Gasly
Charles Leclerc in ninth over a second down!
Q3 underway!
14:50 , Kieran Jackson
So, who will be on pole for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?!
10 drivers involved: Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, Perez, Alonso, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Piastri
Lewis Hamilton:
14:45 , Kieran Jackson
“There’s something not right with this car mate,” Hamilton says to Peter Bonnington (a.k.a Bono), his engineer.
A Q2 elimination for the second week running.
Lewis Hamilton out of qualifying!
14:42 , Kieran Jackson
Bit of a nightmare for Mercedes - seven-time world champion and five-time pole-sitter here Lewis Hamilton is OUT!
P11 for Hamilton - a tenth down on Oscar Piastri in second.
Bottom-five and out in Q2, 11-15: Hamilton, Ocon, Stroll, Albon, Ricciardo
Top-3: Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc
Alex Albon moves up to fifth
14:38 , Kieran Jackson
Alex Albon moves up to P5. That drops Lewis Hamilton down into the bottom five.
Two minutes to go - who will make the top-10 shootout here?
Max Verstappen fastest once again
14:35 , Kieran Jackson
The three-time world champion with a rapid table-topping time here - a 1:23:740 - a tenth up on Lando Norris in second and Sergio Perez three-tenths down in third.
More importantly, Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon among the bottom five after the first runs.
Current bottom-five (11-15): Ricciardo, Gasly, Albon, Ocon, Hulkenberg
Lewis Hamilton just tenth, with Lance Stroll in ninth. Six minutes to go...
Q2 underway!
14:30 , Kieran Jackson
Now 15 minutes for the next slowest five to be eliminated...
Carlos Sainz is OUT!
14:21 , Kieran Jackson
What a shock here! Carlos Sainz is out in Q1 in 16th! And he’s a tenth off Pierre Gasly in 15th.
Out in Q1 (16-20): Sainz, Magnussen, Bottas, Zhou, Sargeant
Sergio Perez put in a quick late lap to go P2, with Max Verstappen first.
Onto Q2 we go...
Logan Sargeant has a lap time deleted
14:17 , Kieran Jackson
Sargeant now back down to 18th - having been P4.
Here comes all the late flying laps with two minutes to go.
Alex Albon fourth fastest
14:16 , Kieran Jackson
“Track evolution will be around four-tenths,” Alex Albon’s engineer tells him.
He’s alright for now though, sitting in P4.
Around four minutes left - bottom-five (16-20): Alonso, Gasly, Magnussen, Zhou, Hulkenberg
Max Verstappen quickest early on
14:12 , Kieran Jackson
Max Verstappen fastest early on with a 1:24:160, with Lando Norris in second and Charles Leclerc third.
A few laps deleted already, too, due to track limits (which is being regulated with AI today).
Bottom-five (16-20): Gasly, Magnussen, Sargeant, Zhou, Hulkenberg
All 20 out on track now
14:09 , Kieran Jackson
Suddenly, they all rush out!
Here come the first few laps...
No cars out on track in the first four minutes
14:04 , Kieran Jackson
All 20 of the field biding their time here - they’re all in the garage for the time being.
The track evolution is quite big here, so think they’re simply waiting for the optimal conditions. There’ll be traffic!
Q1 underway!
14:01 , Kieran Jackson
For the final time, we’re underway with qualifying in F1 in 2023!
18 minutes where we will lose the slowest five drivers at the Yas Marina Circuit...
For the time being, no cars out on track.
Five minutes from qualifying in Abu Dhabi!
13:55 , Kieran Jackson
It’s the final grand prix qualifying session of the season - could we have something different or will it be Max Verstappen dominant once more?
Q1 starts in five!
Sergio Aguero is among the starts in Abu Dhabi!
13:48 , Kieran Jackson
And it’s quite the outfit he has on - I wonder if he’s watching City vs Liverpool!
Qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!
13:30 , Kieran Jackson
We’re just half-an-hour away from qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!
It’s been a patchy race weekend so far, with 10 drivers missing out on first practice for the rookies programme and FP2 curtailed by two crashes.
George Russell was fastest in the third practice session earlier, with the McLaren pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in the top-three.
Could we, perhaps, have something a bit different in qualifying later? Stay right here for all the build-up - the session starts at 2pm (GMT).
George Russell fastest in FP3!
11:37 , Kieran Jackson
George Russell was top for pretty much the whole session - and that’s where he finished!
His 1:24:418 time was 0.095 secs quicker than Lando Norris in second, with Oscar Piastri in third.
Max Verstappen only sixth-fastest after the third and final practice session.
4-10: Albon, Leclerc, Versappen, Ocon, Sargeant, Tsunoda, Zhou
Lewis Hamilton in the other Mercedes, however, only P12.
Max Verstappen aborts his lap!
11:25 , Kieran Jackson
On one of his final push laps, Max Verstappen grapples with the car before snapping at turn 5!
He also went beyond the white line at turn 1! Interesting...
Lando Norris up to second!
11:21 , Kieran Jackson
McLaren have found some pace!
Lando Norris up to P2, despite almost losing it at the final corner!
Oscar Piastri joins him in the top-three, with George Russell still leading the way.
Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant look good for Williams too, in fourth and sixth respectively.
5-10: Ocon, Sargeant, Gasly, Verstappen, Stroll, Perez
The Ferraris, much like last week, not setting a push lap on softs and are down in 17th and 18th on mediums.
Max Verstappen up to P2
11:03 , Kieran Jackson
Halfway through the session and Max Verstappen is up to second - 0.529 secs off George Russell’s first-place time of 1:24:829.
Sergio Perez is in fourth, with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri splitting the Red Bull.
5-10: Stroll, Alonso, Norris, Ocon, Albon, Tsunoda
George Russell fastest early on
10:50 , Kieran Jackson
The Mercedes driver, quickest in FP1 on Friday, the fastest early on here on the softs - 1:25:163.
Sergio Perez is two-tenths back in second, with Lance Stroll third.
4-10: Alonso, Verstappen, Piastri, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz
“Quite a lot of rear sliding a lot,” says Verstappen. Still not quite satisfied with the balance of the car it seems.
FP3 underway!
10:32 , Kieran Jackson
Third and final practice is underway! Lewis Hamilton the first driver out on track...
Not usually a representative session given the temperatures in the Abu Dhabi sun, but after limited running on Friday, it could well be crucial!
FP3 in Abu Dhabi...
10:26 , Kieran Jackson
Third practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix coming right up - it’s set to be a hectic one after the two crashes yesterday!
REPLAY: Carlos Sainz hitting the wall in practice
10:15 , Kieran Jackson
SAINZ CRASHES OUT! 😳
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying!
09:35 , Kieran Jackson
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!
It’s the 22nd and final race of the season this weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit with Max Verstappen looking to record his 19th victory of the season after what has been an incredible year.
Stay right here for all the updates - third practice is at 10:30am (GMT) with qualifying at 2pm!