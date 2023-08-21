F1 2023: Full race schedule and how to watch on TV

Max Verstappen made it eight consecutive wins with victory in the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorhamps - Getty Images/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Max Verstappen is well on course to win his third drivers’ championship, leading team-mate Sergio Perez by 125 points after 12 rounds. He has won 10 rounds this season and could well break the record for most wins in a row in Formula One.

His most-recent victory was at the Belgian Grand Prix, the last race before F1’s summer break.

When is the next race?

The 13th round of the 2023 Formula One season is the Dutch Grand Prix, which takes place at the Circuit Zandvoort. It runs from Friday August 25 until Sunday August 27.

How many F1 races will there be in 2023?

With the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix’s postponement and likely cancellation, there will be 22 races on the calendar this year, which started in Bahrain on March 5 and culminating with the season finale in Abu Dhabi on November 26.

What new races are there in 2023?

The brand new Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the penultimate race of the season, a week before Abu Dhabi.

Where and when will the six sprint races be this year?

Formula One has announced the six sprint venues for 2023 with Azerbaijan, Belgium, the Austin race in the United States and Qatar all joining Austria and Brazil.

The format, however, has been changed for this year, with the sprint becoming almost a standalone event (albeit with championship points) on the Saturday.

Previously there had been qualifying on Friday to set the sprint grid for Saturday, with the sprint race result then setting the grid for Sunday.

In 2023, however, Friday’s qualifying sets the grid for Sunday’s grand prix whilst an extra sprint shootout (in effect a shortened three-part, elimination qualifying session) sets the grid for the sprint. Both take place on Saturday.

The top eight drivers in the sprint race score points from eight to the winner and one for the eighth-placed driver. Again, the sprint races will be approximately 100km – or roughly a third of a grand prix distance.

What are the driver line-ups?

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (1) and Sergio Pérez (11)

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton (44) and George Russell (63)

Carlos Sainz (55) and Charles Leclerc (55)

Alpine

Esteban Ocon (31) and Pierre Gasly (10)

McLaren

Lando Norris (4) and Oscar Piastri (81)

Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas (77) and Guanyu Zhou (24)

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll (18) and Fernando Alonso (14)

Kevin Magnussen (20) and Nico Hulkenberg (27)

AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda (22) and Nyck de Vries (21)

Alexander Albon (23) and Logan Sargeant (2)

What is the full calendar?

March

5: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

April

2: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

30: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku +

May

7: Miami Grand Prix, Miami

21: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

28: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo

June

4: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

18: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

July

2: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg +

9: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

23: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

30: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps +

August

27: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

September

3: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

17: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

24: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

October

8: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail +

22: United States Grand Prix, Austin +

29: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City

November

5: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sao Paulo +

18: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

+ Denotes sprint event weekend

What are the current standings?

Drivers’ top 10

Constructors’

How to watch the season

As has been the case for some time now, in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports F1 have near exclusive coverage rights for the season. They will be showing all practice sessions, qualifying sessions, sprint qualifying and races throughout the season.

Channel 4 will have their extended qualifying and race highlights again, with the British Grand Prix in July broadcast live.

If you are outside of the UK you may also be able to subscribe to F1’s own F1TV for a monthly fee throughout the season.