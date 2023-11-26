‘F’ This Team: Grading Arkansas’ 2023 season, position by position

It’s report card season at Razorbacks Wire.

All you need to pass the course is a C. Anything worse than that can result in revocation of your scholarship. The question, Arkansas, is did you make it?

Silly introductions aside, grading the Razorbacks in the 2023 football season was actually a bit harder than normal. Injuries shook things up, weighing one unit’s defeciencies against another’s was tricky, one group had some great and some awful.

Arkansas was just a mess in all possible ways this fall. The Razorbacks were bad, but not *that* bad, ya know?

So, we gave them a grade accordingly. It’s up to you to determine whether they advance or if they have to re-take the course.

Quarterbacks

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The 2023 season was supposed to be the one in which KJ Jefferson showed any few who didn’t know about him that he was, indeed, one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

He never had a chance.

Jefferson was sacked more than 40 times as Arkansas’ porous offensive line gave Jefferson the least amount of time to throw as pass as he had since high school, if not longer. They didn’t block for him much on the ground, either.

Some fans want to blame Jefferson for the root of Arkansas’ offensive troubles. He deserves the least of the blame. But we still have to grade on results.

Grade: C-

Running backs

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Rocket Sanders wasn’t good in Arkansas’ opener against Western Carolina, then when he tweaked his knee in Week 2, the Hogs were pretty much toast. AJ Green is a change-of-pace guy. Rashod Dubinion didn’t take a step forward. Dominique Johnson never got another chance, really. Isaiah Augustave, well, who knows.

Let’s put it this way: Sanders ran for more yards by himself in 2022 than the entire Arkansas running back corps ran for in 2023. Their grade is safed from total failure because of Augustave and occasional bursts that something was hiding underneath the surface.

Grade: D

Wide receivers

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Andrew Armstrong is a No. 2 SEC wide reciver. Isaac TeSlaa can be in a pinch, but is better suited to a reserve role. Tyrone Broden can play in the conference, but only limitedly.

Those three wide receivers were brought in to be Arkansas’ top three in 2023. All were transfers, including Armstrong and TeSlaa as former Division II players. It was also very clear all three were transfers.

It wasn’t the worst wideout unit Arkansas has fielded in a decade (hello, 2018), but it was closer to the bottom than the top, for sure.

Grade: D+

Tight ends

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The loss of Luke Hasz just three games into the season damages this grade. It isn’t Hasz’s fault, of course. The freshman was looking as good as a freshman tight end had looked in a decade.

But depth after him was spotty. Ty Washington had a pair of good games. Nathan Bax blocked sometimes. Var’Keyes Gumms was great at North Texas, but not so great at Arkansas.

Still, the unit was perhaps the most consistent of the offensive units. That isn’t saying all that much, though.

Grade: C-

Offensive line

AP Photo/Michael Woods

The most sacks allowed in school history?

The lowest rushing yards per game since 2012?

Almost allowing both KJ Jefferson and Jacolby Criswell brain injuries?

Grade: F

Defensive line

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Landon Jackson took a big step forward in his second year in the program. He was top five in the SEC in sacks and top three in tackles for-loss. That’s big time. Trajan Jeffcoat on the other side had moments, too, and was a solid No. 2 pass rusher.

The middle of the line had lower numbers, but that’s typical. Cam Ball may be angling for All-SEC honors and the rotation of Tank Booker, Eric Gregory and Keivie Rose got the job done.

Grade: B

Linebackers

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Chris Paul’s injuries didn’t help the Arkansas linebacking corps. Antonio Grier’s slow start didn’t help the linebacking corps. Jaheim Thomas’ slow finish didn’t help the linebacking corps. Jordan Crook’s stagnation didn’t help the linebacking corps.

Compared to the previous few seasons, it was a big step down. Compared to normal football, less so.

Grade: C+

Secondary

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas’ secondary was, in the grand scheme of things, really good. Awfully really good. The Hogs finished the regular season 32 in FBS in passing yards per game.

And while they had a tendency to get beat deep on occasion, giving up 17 plays of more than 30 yards, when they kept stuff underneath and in front of them, opposing offenses struggled.

Good season. Best group.

Grade: B+

Special teams

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Absolutely the hardest group to grade on the whole roster.

Cam Little was an A+ until the last couple weeks.

Max Fletcher is a C across the board.

Punt returns were solid, kick returns were fair.

Punt coverage was atrocious, kick coverage was fair.

Grade: C? I guess.

Coaching

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Well, when an offensive coordinator doesn’t make it through his first season, that’s probably a bad sign for the grade a team will receive at season’s end.

The torch-and-pitchfork crowd came for Sam Pittman’s job, but didn’t get it. He will have one more year to get things straightened out. There’s no doubt that more changes are required on his staff to make that happen, though.

If you’re wondering why not an F? Travis Williams and his defensive coaches.

Grade: D

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire