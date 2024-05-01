Füllkrug gives hosts Dortmund 1-0 win over PSG in semi first leg

Dortmund's Niclas Fuellkrug (R) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Striker Niclas Füllkrug gave Borussia Dortmund a slight advantage in their Champions League semi-final with Paris Saint-Germain after his first-half goal sealed a 1-0 home win in Wednesday's first leg.

Poacher Füllkrug pounced on 36 minutes after barely touching the ball beforehand as Dortmund began to dream of a second title after their 1997 triumph.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe saw a second-half effort cannon back off a post but Dortmund clung on to set up an intriguing second leg at the Parc des Princes next Tuesday.

Bayern Munich drew 2-2 with record winners Real Madrid in the first semi first leg on Tuesday.

Dortmund are in their first Champions League semi-final since 2013, when they progressed to an all-German final at Wembley which they lost to Bayern. This season's final is also at the famed London stadium and a repeat pairing is still possible.

PSG, who failed to win the big prize by recruiting big names such as Neymar and Lionel Messi, have switched focus to a more organic business model with younger players but now face a tough second leg.

They were beaten by Bayern in their only final appearance in 2020 when ex-Dortmund coach and current Bayern manager Tuchel bossed the Parisians.

Dortmund's Julian Ryerson (R) and Paris Saint-Germain's Fabian Ruiz battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at Signal Iduna Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa