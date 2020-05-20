Appearing on 710 ESPN Seattle’s The Bob, Dave and Moore Show Tuesday, Braves starter Felix Hernandez said he wants to reach 200 wins and 3,000 strikeouts. He said, “If I can get to that goal, I’m gonna hang my spikes. I’m done,” per Curtis Rogers.

Hernández, 34, inked a minor league contract with the Braves in January that pays him $1 million while on the major league roster. He has posted increasingly worse numbers since 2014. Last season, his last with the Mariners, he went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA and a 57/25 K/BB ratio over 71 2/3 innings.

For his career, Hernández has 169 wins and 2,524 strikeouts. Realistically, he would need to be healthy and productive for three or four seasons to reach those milestones as he heads into his late-30’s. Considering the 2020 season will be considerably shortened if it happens at all, the odds of Hernández reaching his milestones seem small. They would bolster his Hall of Fame case, though, as he’s a fringe candidate at the moment.

Félix Hernández wants to hit milestones, then call it quits originally appeared on NBCSports.com