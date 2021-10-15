Giants' Jabrill Peppers rips Cowboys following postgame punch of Evan Engram: 'F--k 'em'

Jabrill Peppers solo blue jersey 2020

Giants safety Jabrill Peppers was straight to the point when asked how he feels about the Dallas Cowboys following the team's 44-20 loss in Week 5 and teammate Evan Engram getting punched in the face.

“I mean it’s Cowboys-Giants. F--k ‘em. They hate us, we hate them,” Peppers told reporters on Thursday. “They got the better of it. They can do what they wanna do. But I’m kinda mad and happy I wasn’t there [when Engram got hit], ‘cause I probably would have been fined. That’s different from football now, you know what I mean?”

Engram had told the New York Daily News that he was punched in the face by Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse. The incident happened after things got heated in the fourth quarter when Kadarius Toney got ejected for punching Damontae Kazee.

Peppers was inactive with a hamstring injury, but said that things would've gone a lot differently if he was out on the field last week against the Cowboys.

“I probably would have got fined,” Peppers said.

He'll get his chance for revenge against Dallas in Week 14 at home on Dec. 19.

Peppers has been limited in practice during the week as the Giants prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. His potential return to the field would be a much added boost to the Giants defense up against a high powered offense.