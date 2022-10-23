‘What the f*** are we doing?’: Aaron Rodgers frustrated vs. Commanders

‘What the f*** are we doing?’: Rodgers frustrated vs. Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Green Bay Packers’ offense continues to be in disarray.

Following a collapse to the New York Giants in Week 5 and a stunner to the New York Jets in Week 6, the Packers’ woes continued against the Washington Commanders on the road in Week 7.

After going up 14-3 early in the second quarter thanks to a 63-yard pick-six by De’Vondre Campbell, Rodgers and Co. struggled to accumulate consistent yardage and didn’t put points on the board until the closing minutes of the fourth.

Just around the nine-minute mark in the third, a third-and-two pass from Rodgers on a short-middle route to Romeo Doubs fell incomplete, prompting the 38-year-old to look at head coach Matt LaFleur on the sidelines and go, “What the f*** are we doing?”

With the 23-21 loss, the Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season with Rodgers tossing for 194 yards on 23-for-35 completed passes (65.7%) and two touchdowns against Washington.

Their running game didn’t look so good, either. Aaron Jones rushed for 23 yards on eight carries with AJ Dillon picking up 15 yards on four attempts. The longest run for either back was eight.

For the Commanders, Taylor Heinicke got to start in place of the injured Carson Wentz, marking his first appearance of the season, and logged 201 passing yards on 20-for-33 completed passes (60.6%), two touchdowns and the aforementioned interception.

Next up for Green Bay is a Sunday Night Football showdown against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 8, so the schedule doesn’t get any lighter for the Pack.

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears can get even with their rivals in the NFC North standings with a win against the New England Patriots on Monday.