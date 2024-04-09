‘F*ck me’: Chris Curtis reveals Grade 3 hamstring tear suffered at UFC Fight Night 240

UFC middleweight Chris Curtis’ fears have been confirmed.

At UFC Fight Night 240, Curtis (31-11 MMA, 5-3 UFC) dropped a split decision to Brendan Allen, but that was possibly the least of his concerns. Late in the bout, Curtis believed he tore his hamstring.

At the final horn, Curtis and Allen sat on the canvas next to each other, Allen collecting his thoughts while Curtis grasped at his right hamstring in clear pain. After the announcement of the official decision, Curtis was placed on a stretcher to leave cageside.

Monday, Curtis, 36, received news that he feared: He completely tore his hamstring.

“Not the news I wanted…” Curtis wrote on X. “Grade 3 tear in my hamstring. Waiting on more info. F*ck me.”

Typical recovery for a Grade 3 (complete) hamstring tear could take anywhere from three to six months, including potential surgery.

It’s unfortunate news for Curtis, who likes to remain active. The UFC Fight Night 240 main event against Allen was Curtis’ second fight of the 2024, following a split decision win over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297.

“The Action Man” expects to learn more about his recovery process in the coming days.

