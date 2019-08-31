F2 driver Anthoine Hubert dies after massive crash at Spa

The damaged car of BWT Arden's driver Anthoine Hubert following a serious accident during a Formula 2 race at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Spa, Belgium. (REMKO DE WAAL/AFP/Getty Images)

The FIA announced Saturday that Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert died shortly after he was involved in a horrific three-car crash at Spa earlier in the day. He was 22.

Hubert was in a crash with Juan-Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi. Correa is currently hospitalized in stable condition while Alesi was checked and released by doctors on site following the crash, which happened on the famous long uphill run at the Belgium track.

Hubert’s car appeared to slam into the barriers first and then was hit by Correa’s car after rebounding back into the track as Correa climbed up the hill. The impact from Correa’s car essentially split Hubert’s car in half.

Per the FIA’s statement, Hubert was declared dead at 6:35 p.m. local time.

The crash happened on the second lap of the 25-lap F2 race. The race was was abandoned after the incident. The Formula 1 race at Spa is set for Sunday. Reigning F1 champ and current points leader Lewis Hamilton was in the midst of interviews when the crash happened and this is how he reacted to it.

Hubert was driving for the BWT Arden team in 2019 and entered Sunday’s race eighth in the Formula 2 points standings. He and Correa had previously finished 1-2 in a race earlier in the season at the Circuit Paul Ricard in France.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

