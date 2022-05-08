Martin Brundle hilariously mistakes Paolo Banchero for Patrick Mahomes

Live television is difficult enough to pull off. Put a fish out of water in the form of a former Formula 1 driver trying to identify American sports stars in a crowd and, well, you get Martin Brundle's Sunday afternoon.

Brundle was conducting his traditional pre-race grid walk ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday when — he and his producers thought — he'd spotted NFL superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Trouble is, it was actually former Duke star and likely NBA lottery pick Paolo Banchero.

Martin Brundle thought that Paolo Banchero was Pat Mahomes 😂#MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/TVaCWi3Ika — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) May 8, 2022

While Banchero and Mahomes both sport high fades, the similarities end there. Banchero is listed at 6-foot-10, while Mahomes stands 6-3. Brundle, unflappable even in the face of such faux pas played it off with his typical dry British wit.

Brundle also later fearlessly approached Italian businessman Gianluca Vacchi and this time admitted he didn't know who he was talking to.

Thank goodness for British humour. Martin Brundle making the most of this cringe grid walk. #SkyF1 #martinbrundle #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/Y0W6Jea6U4 — Zach (@hughietheliger) May 8, 2022

We mentioned he has a history of this. At last year's United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, he attempted to interview rapper Megan Thee Stallion despite obviously not knowing much about her. Megan's security detail didn't make it any easier on him.

This is too funny pic.twitter.com/Bq9DJ1kQg7 — Adam (@Adam_Palace) October 24, 2021

Whether genuine ignorance or a schtick designed the generate buzz, Brundle's aloof grid walks are always compelling television.