Martin Brundle hilariously mistakes Paolo Banchero for Patrick Mahomes

John Parker
·2 min read
In this article:
Live television is difficult enough to pull off. Put a fish out of water in the form of a former Formula 1 driver trying to identify American sports stars in a crowd and, well, you get Martin Brundle's Sunday afternoon.

Brundle was conducting his traditional pre-race grid walk ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday when — he and his producers thought — he'd spotted NFL superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Trouble is, it was actually former Duke star and likely NBA lottery pick Paolo Banchero.

While Banchero and Mahomes both sport high fades, the similarities end there. Banchero is listed at 6-foot-10, while Mahomes stands 6-3. Brundle, unflappable even in the face of such faux pas played it off with his typical dry British wit.

Brundle also later fearlessly approached Italian businessman Gianluca Vacchi and this time admitted he didn't know who he was talking to.

We mentioned he has a history of this. At last year's United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, he attempted to interview rapper Megan Thee Stallion despite obviously not knowing much about her. Megan's security detail didn't make it any easier on him.

Whether genuine ignorance or a schtick designed the generate buzz, Brundle's aloof grid walks are always compelling television.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 23: Martin Brundle talks on stage during the F1 Connectivity Innovation prize giving at Yas Marina Circuit on November 23, 2017 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images for Tata Communications)
Martin Brundle did it again. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images for Tata Communications)

