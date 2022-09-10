F1 Italian Grand Prix: Leclerc on pole, Albon out, grid drops galore; what you need to know from Monza

F1 completes its triple-header this weekend at the fastest track on the calendar as the series heads to Monza’s “Temple of Speed.” Max Verstappen looks to move a step closer to a second-straight drivers championship but will have to overcome a five-place grid penalty to do so. Conversely, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is out to take a bite out of the 109-point lead Verstappen holds coming into the weekend and is off to a good start by claiming pole in Saturday's qualifying session.

Italian Grand Prix starting grid

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari George Russell, Mercedes Lando Norris, McLaren Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri-RBPT Fernando Alonso, Alpine Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT Sergio Perez, Red Bull-RBPT Esteban Ocon, Alpine-Renault Nyck de Vries, Williams-Mercedes Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Nicholas Latifi, Williams-Mercedes Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin-Mercedes Lance Stroll, Aston Martin-Mercedes Kevin Magnussen, Haas-Ferrari Mick Schumacher, Haas-Ferrari Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri-RBPT

Grid drops galore

Due to teams going over their allotment of parts and/or engine components, several stronger cars will be relegated to the midfield or back of the pack to begin the Italian Grand Prix. Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz along with Yuki Tsunoda will have to start at the back of the grid, while the Haas duo of Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher receive 15-place grid drops. Sergio Perez will take a 10-place grid drop while his Red Bull teammate Verstappen and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon both will start at least five places lower than their qualifying position.

Albon out with appendicitis

Willams-Mercedes driver Alexader Albon has been diagnosed with appendicitis and is no longer taking part in the Italian Grand Prix weekend. Mercedes reserve driver and 2019 Formula 2 champion Nyck de Vries will make his Formula 1 debut filling Albon’s seat for qualifying and the race.

Italian Grand Prix TV schedule

Fans in the United States can watch practices, qualifying and the race on TV via the ESPN family of networks or stream it via ESPN or F1TV Pro.

(All times ET)

Saturday, Sept. 3

Qualifying: 9:55 - 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, Sept. 4

Pre-race show: 7:30 - 8:55 a.m. (ESPN2)

Italian Grand Prix: 8:55 - 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Top drivers and best bets for the Italian Grand Prix

Having 10 of the 14 races so far and with the aforementioned points advantage, Verstappen enters as the overwhelming favorite at -185 according to BetMGM. Leclerc has the next-best moneyline at +200, followed by Mercedes’ George Russell at +700. The rest of the field, mainly due to expected engine penalties, is at +4000 or longer.

Defending F1 champion Max Verstappen looks to inch one step closer to another title this weekend at Monza. (Photo by REUTERS/Massimo Pinca)

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg likes Verstappen at -200 to win pole with Red Bull’s mighty straight line speed advantage and both Mercedes of Russell and seven-time drivers’ champion Lewis Hamilton to finish in the top six (-200). Bromberg also points out Verstappen’s odds for fastest lap (-140), Perez to finish on the podium (+150).

Italian Grand Prix weekend forecast

The weather shouldn’t play much of a factor as forecasts call for warm temperatures around 80 degrees with cloud cover for Saturday’s qualifying and sunshine for Sunday’s race.