F1 driver Nikita Mazepin apologizes after posting video in which he gropes woman

Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin apologized Wednesday after posting a video on Instagram in which he gropes a woman.

Mazepin, 21, posted the video Tuesday. In it, Mazepin — who is sitting in the passenger seat of a car — reaches back and grabs a woman’s breast. The woman sticks up her middle finger at Mazepin before the video ends. Mazepin deleted the video from his Instagram page. An edited version of the video, which blurs out the woman’s face, can be found on Twitter.

Mazepin issued an apology for his actions Wednesday.

At the end of his statement, Mazepin promised to learn from the situation.

Haas F1 Team calls Nikita Mazepin video ‘abhorrent’

Mazepin’s team — Haas F1 — posted a statement Wednesday calling Mazepin’s actions “abhorrent.”

The matter is being dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made at this time. (2/2) — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) December 9, 2020

The team said it would deal with the situation internally, and will not issue further comment on the video.

It’s not the first time Mazepin has drawn ire for his actions. In 2016, Mazepin was suspended for a race after punching another driver — Callum Ilott — in the face after a practice lap.

