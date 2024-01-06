Ezra Manjon leaves Vanderbilt basketball vs. Alabama with apparent injury

Vanderbilt basketball guard Ezra Manjon limped to the locker room after suffering an apparent lower-body injury during the second half of Saturday's game against Alabama at Memorial Gymnasium.

Manjon was fouled while driving to the basket and came up limping. He went back into the team's huddle during the ensuing media timeout, then went to the line and hit two free throws. After the shots, Manjon limped off the court and to the locker room with 7:51 remaining in the half.

It is unclear whether Manjon will return to the game. He limped back to the bench with 3:50 remaining in the game.

Manjon missed two games earlier in the season with an ankle injury. He is Vanderbilt's leading scorer with 16.5 points per game and is also averaging three rebounds and 3.9 assists.

At the time he left the game, Manjon had 16 points, one rebound and two steals. Alabama led, 63-55, after the free throws.

