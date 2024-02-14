How Ezra Manjon beat the buzzer for Vanderbilt basketball to stun Texas A&M

Ezra Manjon admitted he freelanced a bit on his buzzer-beating jump shot against Texas A&M on Tuesday.

"We had a little play that we were supposed to run," Manjon said. "I kind of broke it off a little bit."

"Did you?" Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse said, while seated next to Manjon in the postgame press conference.

"A little bit," Manjon confirmed.

Stackhouse said the final play, which resulted in a 74-73 win for Vanderbilt (7-17, 2-9 SEC) over Texas A&M (15-9, 6-5) at Memorial Gymnasium, was intended to include misdirection.

Tyrin Lawrence was supposed to cut to the basket on the weak side, with an option for Manjon to pass the ball if he attracted too many defenders. Two Aggies indeed closed in on Manjon, but he took a midrange shot anyway that Texas A&M's Solomon Washington deflected with 1.5 seconds left. But Manjon held onto the ball and heaved up a prayer of a shot from the SEC logo that fell into the basket as time expired.

"He said he was going to win the game," Stackhouse said. "I let him win the game."

Just before the buzzer-beater, Vanderbilt freshman Isaiah West was called for a foul on Texas A&M's Tyrece Radford with 13 seconds left. Radford made both free throws, giving the Aggies a one-point lead. Neither team led by more than four points throughout the game.

Manjon's heroics came after he had to leave the game for over two minutes in the second half due to a rolled ankle. Manjon hopped off the court on one foot with 9:19 remaining and at one point had to be helped to the locker room. He returned to the game with 6:58 left and scored seven points afterwards for a total of 19.

"We were in frontcourt pressure," Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said of the buzzer-beater. "I thought we did fine with that. Our guys executed at the half-court. I think we blocked the shot. ... Excellent play. Obviously he was very alert, very aware. I thought we contested. ... Just need to come up with what would have been the loose ball at that moment. So I don't necessarily think it was something that we did wrong. I think it was a broken floor play. A blocked shot that led to a pickup and a buzzer-beater."

Ezra Manjon hits the game winner for Vandy. Second SEC win of the season. pic.twitter.com/870Ky8GMAE — Billy Derrick (@billyderrick10) February 14, 2024

Manjon has had a role in a few other last-second wins in his career. In 2023, he had the assist on the buzzer-beater from Tyrin Lawrence to beat Tennessee, and a few weeks later he drove to the basket for a layup with 0.8 seconds on the clock to beat Auburn.

"He's made plays like that before, not just for for himself but again still go back to last year," Stackhouse said. "... He makes the right play. And I think that's all you want from your point guard to do is to make the right play."

SEE THE SHOT Look: Ezra Manjon buzzer-beater lifts Vanderbilt Commodores basketball past Texas A&M

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How Ezra Manjon's buzzer-beater lifted Vanderbilt past Texas A&M