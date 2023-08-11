Ezi Magbegor sinks the shot at the buzzer

NBA opening night will reportedly feature a ton of star power.
The Texans' future will be led by their new coach, QB and pass rusher.
The Vikings had a shocking record in close games last season.
The college football offseason has been dominated by conference realignment, but we’re only 16 days away from actual action on the field.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Sunday's 49ers vs. Raiders game.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Anthony Joshua once was the unified heavyweight champion. He's now trying to rebuild a once-spectacular career and has turned to legendary trainer Derrick James to help him.
After highlighting players who'll likely surpass their Yahoo Fantasy projections for 2023, Antonio Losada looks at those who could fall short.
Arguably “the most unappreciated great player of his generation” will get his due Saturday after a glorious NBA and international career.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Europe’s Ryder Cup team is starting to take shape.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Thursday's Texans vs. Patriots game.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
In a span of several months in 2007, Parker released a hip-hop album, captured a Finals MVP award and married Eva Longoria, the star of that year's top-rated television drama, "Desperate Housewives."
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.
TCU made a magical run all the way to the national championship game in 2022. Are the Horned Frogs capable of competing for the title again?
Are Toledo and Ohio headed for a rematch in the MAC title game?
With the first official games less than three weeks away, the 2023 college football season is fast approaching. And there are a lot of intriguing players and coaches across the landscape.