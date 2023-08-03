Ezi Magbegor makes a great defensive play for the steal
Eduardo Rodriguez declined to join the first-place Dodgers in favor of staying with the struggling Tigers.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down some projections he thinks will get crushed in 2023.
The Astros and Rangers both made huge deadline additions.
The success of the 2022 season said a lot about the Chiefs.
South Africa is the other team to advance from Group G after a surprising win over Italy.
Known for his exotic blitzes and pass-rush stunts, Wink Martindale has his defense focused on the run game this season.
“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team,” head coach Matt Eberflus said. “But I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure.”
Few were as prepared as Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Zach Thomas.
With Bronny James recovering from a sudden cardiac arrest, here's what sports cardiologists can explain about the health condition — and how realistic a return to the court could be.
Fantasy football analysts Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don debate over which two young running backs will do better in 2023.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down big-picture draft tips.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes some key players as we head into the summer months of the 2023 NFL offseason.
Matt Harmon analyzes the potential fantasy ripple effect the top three QBs off the board in the NFL Draft could have on their offenses.
Sam Kerr was available, but not needed, as Australia secured its spot in the knockout round.
The Dodgers have added multiple pitchers via trades in recent days. Will it be enough to bolster a struggling staff?
Kelce later posted that he needs to be a better teammate and leader.
Even if James retires with another team, the Lakers will still retire his jersey.
South Africa had a 2-0 lead in the second half, but had to settle for a draw.