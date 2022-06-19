Ezi Magbegor with a Last Basket of The Period vs. New York Liberty
It pays to play well, especially in major championships.
Matthew Fitzpatrick, a 27-year-old from England who’s won eight times in Europe, nabbed his first win on the PGA Tour in an emphatic manner, by taking the U.S. Open on the same course where he won the U.S. Amateur nine years ago. Fitzpatrick took home the $3.15 million winner’s check after shooting a final-round 68 […]
Daniil Medvedev’s coach stormed out of the world No 1’s Halle Open final defeat after being screamed at by the Russian.
US Open 2022 full leaderboard Englishman wins first major thanks to two-under 68 to finish on six-under Topsy-turvy final round had everything as Fitzpatrick holds off challenge of Zalatoris and Scheffler He becomes only the second man to win the US Amateur and US Open on the same course after Jack Nicklaus
Tell us how you really feel, JT.
Keep up with the outcomes of each game with our Men's College World Series results tracker.
Some, including attorney Rusty Hardin, want people to believe that the decision of a pair of Texas grand juries to not indict Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson means that Watson has been exonerated. The top law-enforcement officer in Harris County, Texas disagrees. At the end of a podcast interview of Kim Ogg, Mike Melster gave her [more]
The Brewers had a good reason to wait until Saturday to designate Lorenzo Cain for assignment.
Golf’s great and good have warned the players who have signed with the Saudi rebel circuit that their routes to the majors may soon be blocked and that they should not expect to appear in any future Ryder Cups.
Multiple sources, including ESPN Deportes, confirmed reports that Ancer was prepared to make the leap.
The Oklahoma Sooners face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the NCAA baseball College World Series on Sunday in Omaha, Nebraska.
World number one Daniil Medvedev screamed at his coach during an on-court outburst Sunday before going on to lose his second straight ATP grass-court final when he was brushed aside by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Halle.
The winner will play another elimination game on Tuesday afternoon. The loser won't play baseball again until 2023.
Sue Bird had some fun in the final minutes of a win near her hometown of Syosset, New York.
Gary Payton II was thrilled to share his first NBA Finals win with his dad but just had to take the opportunity to remind him who did it faster.
Not every player gets to earn a ring so early in their career, but the Warriors' group of youngsters is among the rare.
Check out the gear Fitzpatrick is using this week in Brookline.
Atkinson decides to remain with the Golden State Warriors as an assistant.
Zak Hanshew breaks down his picks for the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, including five potential draft-night trades. (Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)