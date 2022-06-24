Ezi Magbegor with a Block vs. Washington Mystics
Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm) with a Block vs. Washington Mystics, 06/23/2022
The omission of a Phoenix Mercury player from the starting lineup for the July 10 WNBA All-Star Game rankled media members and fans.
The WNBA named four co-captains, 10 starters and an honorary starter in Brittney Griner for the 2022 All-Star Game in Chicago.
While it felt awkward for Candace Parker to be in the visiting locker room Thursday, her play on the court was reminiscent of her days with the Sparks.
The Sky social account made sure to troll ESPN after it shared the massive first-quarter advantage by the Aces.
“We need to make sure that we keep those 37 words and what they provided for us. We can’t go backward. We have to fight for even more,” Adrian Mitchell Newell told Yahoo Sports.
New All-Star Nneka Ogwumike leads the Sparks but they are dominated 82-59 by former teammate Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky on Thursday.
This season might be Parker's last as a pro, but she's not showing signs of signs of slowing down.
Elizabeth Williams skipped the Mystics game Thursday to attend the NBA Draft and watch her brother Mark achieve his basketball dream.
The Minnesota Lynx outscore the Phoenix Mercury by 17 points to get the 84-71 win, despite Skylar Diggins-Smith dropping 25 points.
Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson will also be captains and Brittney Griner was named an honorary All-Star.
The Suns continue to push their support of the WNBA All-Star and Phoenix Mercury center's case to raise awareness of her imprisonment in Russia.
Keep up to date on how leagues, players and teams are honoring the 50th anniversary on Thursday.
This week, Sportico is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX with columns from top women’s sports leaders. Today’s guest columnist is Cathy Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA. JohnWallStreet will return June 27. Dear Future WNBA Player, I’m writing to you in 2022, when you’re young, just a 12-year-old athlete, 10 years away from a […]
Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun) with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 06/22/2022
