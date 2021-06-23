Ezi Magbegor with a Block vs. Washington Mystics
Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm) with a Block vs. Washington Mystics, 06/22/2021
Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm) with a Block vs. Washington Mystics, 06/22/2021
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
Caruso was arrested at Texas A&M and released on Tuesday after paying a fine and posting bond.
At the 2021 NBA draft lottery, the Golden State Warriors officially landed the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks on the draft board.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
Both Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala couldn't help but to tweet through the epic ending of the Suns-Clippers game.
Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer angrily jaws with Phillies dugout after umpires check him for illegal substances in middle of an inning.
The Clippers fought their way to a late Game 2 lead over the Suns, but missed free throws and last-second alley-oop dunk give Phoenix 2-0 series lead.
Cade Cunningham used his freshman season at Oklahoma State to show that he's more than just a dynamic playmaker who's built for the NBA physically.
There were moments of elation for several teams, and matching disappointment for others.
With the lottery results now official, let's examine five players the Warriors could target on July 29.
Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested Tuesday in Texas on suspicion of marijuana possession. He was later released.
The G.O.A.T.’s six-pack is no joke.
Max Scherzer was the subject of some pestering gamesmanship on Tuesday night, and let the Phillies manager know his displeasure following the fifth inning.
The Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso was arrested in Texas on Tuesday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Stephen A. Smith dropped a haymaker on the Ben Simmons matter. By Dan Roche
Five prospects the Warriors should consider with the second of their two lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft.
The Celtics' trade of Kemba Walker to the Thunder may have been the right decision for all parties, but that doesn't mean it was easy.
The Tokyo Olympic men's golf qualifiers are set, drawn from the Official World Golf Ranking after the U.S. Open finished Sunday.
Was it the Nappy Factor? Was it all those mysterious sessions with a bomb disposal expert? Or was it, as Jon Rahm suggested “the Covid karma” that helped him make his major breakthrough in such dramatic fashion at Torrey Pines? In truth, the 26-year-old’s character is as complex as his talent is stunning. And his first major victory required all three and more. “The stars aligned,” Rahm said. The upshot is that his country at last has a US Open trophy to add to all those green jackets and claret
Andy Reid tried to take the high road but Le'Veon Bell just isn't buying it.