Ezi Magbegor with a Block vs. Dallas Wings
Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm) with a Block vs. Dallas Wings, 06/12/2022
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Kentucky junior Abby Steiner set a college record in the 200m and the fastest time in the world this year at the NCAA Track and Field Championships.
Rory McIlroy mocked Greg Norman after winning his first title of the year on Sunday. The Northern Irishman’s comments summed up the divisiveness and civil war at the top of the male game, but also highlighted the potential for the traditional tours to hit back against the Saudi rebel circuit.
Phil Mickelson, in joining LIV Golf, is fighting back against The Man, just like he did when he avoided jail time for insider trading.
How does a 21-time Tour winner spend the hours after a triumph, specifically the Sunday before the U.S. Open?
It wasn't all about the money.
At the end of a rough week for the pro golf community, the Canadian Open's final round offered the best argument for why the PGA Tour is worth saving.
Are the Warriors going against a set Celtics defense, or are they getting out and running.
The RBC Canadian Open offered up an $8.7 million purse this week, and Rory McIlroy left with more than $1.5 million of it.
The LIV Golf Series opener in London has wrapped and we have a complete list of payouts each player in the field earned this week.
Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed doesn’t post frequently on Twitter. He posted something on Saturday that attracted plenty of attention. Reed, currently the chief of staff for the University of Miami football program, sounded off on the $100,000 fine imposed by Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera against defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, in response to [more]
We have a few stories about the 49ers for the last week that Cardinals fans should know.
Former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk doesn't think current titleholder Carla Esparza will get out of the first round against Zhang Weili. Weili knocked Jedrzejczyk out in their rematch at UFC 275 on Saturday. UFC president Dana White stated in interviews leading up to the event that the winner would face Esparza next. With Weili securing the opportunity to recapture the strawweight title, Jedrzejczyk was asked to share her thoughts on the future championship bout. "First round
Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder may have made the Catch of the Year during Sunday's game against the Mariners.
University of Kentucky track and field star Abby Steiner will look to add an outdoor title to her multiple national records in the NCAA championships.
In the season's second road course race, Daniel Suarez scored his first career win and gave Trackhouse Racing its third victory of the year.
Check out the latest 2022 World Cup rankings, as we rank the teams 32-1 based on their chances of winning it all in Qatar.
With the series tied 2-2, Game 5 will take place on an infamous three-year anniversary for Klay Thompson on Monday night.