Ezi Magbegor with a Block vs. Dallas Wings
Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm) with a Block vs. Dallas Wings, 07/12/2022
Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm) with a Block vs. Dallas Wings, 07/12/2022
NBA star LeBron James questioned if WNBA star Brittney Griner should return to the United States whenever she is released from Russia.
Lakers star LeBron James is airing his disappointment about the handling of Brittney Griner's case, criticizing U.S. efforts to bring her home.
Kelsey Plum earned WNBA All-Star Game MVP honors and a puny trophy this year. Heres a look at previous winners, as well as reaction to the trophy itself.
A look at how each of the four Oregon Ducks alumni performed during the first half of the 2022 WNBA season.
The WNBA All-Star Game featured many cool moments like a tribute to Brittney Griner (who is wrongfully detained in Russia), a Sylvia Fowles dunk, 4-point shots, and much more. Novak Djokovic won his 7th Wimbledon Championship and 21st grand slam single’s title overall, but he won’t get a crack at his 22nd at the US Open due to his refusal to become vaccinated against covid19. Plus, the WNBA All-Star MVP trophy stands out in a weird way.
"How could she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'" the NBA superstar said on "The Shop."
It's been nearly five months since Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia, and her WNBA family continues to show support to help bring her home. On July 10, the best players in the league gathered for the WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago, where the court featured a decal with BG42 written on it. At the start of the second half of the game, every single player competing walked out of the locker room wearing a jersey with Griner's name and number on it.
At Sunday's WNBA All-Star game, players started the second half wearing a jersey with Brittney Griner's #42, honoring the athlete who is imprisoned in Russia. This comes as a former U.S. Diplomat announces plans to travel to Moscow to negotiate for Griner's release. Elise Preston reports.
Superstars at the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game smashed glass to reveal messages from fans worldwide about their favorite moments from the league.
The WNBA is looking to expand in the next two or three years, and commissioner Cathy Engelbert had good news for Philly fans dreaming of their own team.
The team began the season intent on winning the WNBA title. With its star in a Russian prison, the plan has gone badly awry.
We can’t talk about Brittney Griner without talking about the gender pay gap in sports.
News, notes and updates on the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA.
The most enduring image from All-Star weekend was Brittney Griner's absence and the dedication her WNBA sisters have shown in trying to get her home.
Team Wilson may have defeated Team Stewart 134-112 in the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game, but the score was secondary to the event’s celebration of two eras. We got teary goodbyes to retiring legends Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles, while the next generation showed out, letting us know the league is in really good hands.
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has used her platform to advocate for LGBT+ rights and equal pay for female athletes. During […] The post Megan Rapinoe used her Medal of Freedom moment to honor Brittney Griner appeared first on TheGrio.
JD Davison (Boston Celtics) with a 2-pointer vs the Miami Heat, 07/09/2022
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets
What direction the coaching staff may head after losing out on 2023 five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods?
Dewan Hernandez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a dunk vs the Boston Celtics, 07/11/2022