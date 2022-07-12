Ezi Magbegor with a Block vs. Dallas Wings

PopSugar

It's been nearly five months since Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia, and her WNBA family continues to show support to help bring her home. On July 10, the best players in the league gathered for the WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago, where the court featured a decal with BG42 written on it. At the start of the second half of the game, every single player competing walked out of the locker room wearing a jersey with Griner's name and number on it.