Ezi Magbegor with an Assist vs. Indiana Fever
Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm) with an Assist vs. Indiana Fever, 07/17/2022
Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm) with an Assist vs. Indiana Fever, 07/17/2022
NaLyssa Smith (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 07/17/2022
Danielle Robinson (Indiana Fever) with an Assist vs. Seattle Storm, 07/17/2022
Shea Langeliers won MVP, Masyn Wynn unleashed a 100 mph throw from shortstop, 6-8 Eury Perez was dominant. But most fans couldn't watch Futures Game.
Officials recommend that employers take steps to reduce crowding and, if there's a suspected outbreak, expand options for remote work.
Getting from Indianapolis to Washington, D.C. proved to be a tall task for the Minnesota Lynx. Mike Thibault is tired of hearing about the team's travel issues.
After a brief in-person hiatus, the WNBA All-Star Weekend returns with powerful programming for the...
Emma Meesseman (Chicago Sky) with an And One vs. Dallas Wings, 07/16/2022
The Los Angeles Laker had something to say about the WNBA star's situation on his HBO series.
Shey Peddy (Phoenix Mercury) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Atlanta Dream, 07/17/2022
TyTy Washington Jr. (Houston Rockets) with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings, 07/16/2022
The UFC formally announced the bout shortly after Yahoo Sports first broke the news.
Justin Jefferson gave his list of the top receivers in the NFL and he put Cooper Kupp in a tie for 3rd
The 2025 World Athletics Championships will return to Tokyo, the sport's global governing body announced Thursday.
Justin Allgaier recaps his day on the track saying he 'wasn't doing a good job' at points in the race, but the No. 7 ends up in Victory Lane.
Retired former two-division champion Daniel Cormier explains what it would take to get him back into the cage for one more fight.
A Michigan State basketball elite target in the 2023 class will officially be going elsewhere.
Rory McIlroy's errant drive at the 2022 Open Championship struck and fractured the hand of a PGA Tour staffer.
The Big 12 is heading into its final season as a 10-school league. Oklahoma and Texas still have at least this season before moving to the SEC.