Ezi Magbegor with an Assist vs. Indiana Fever

Reuters

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered the transport ministry to renegotiate loan agreements struck by his predecessor with China for railway projects worth $4.90 billion, an official said on Saturday. Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez said the official development assistance loan agreements for the three projects were considered "withdrawn" after the Chinese government "failed to act on the funding requests" made by the government of then-President Rodrigo Duterte. Chavez said other funding options were also being considered for the projects worth 276 billion Philippine pesos: the Subic-Clark Railway Project, the Philippine National Railways South Long-Haul Project and the Davao-Digos segment of the Mindanao Railway Project.