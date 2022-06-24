Ezi Magbegor with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm) with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 06/23/2022
Elena Delle Donne (Washington Mystics) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 06/23/2022
The omission of a Phoenix Mercury player from the starting lineup for the July 10 WNBA All-Star Game rankled media members and fans.
The WNBA named four co-captains, 10 starters and an honorary starter in Brittney Griner for the 2022 All-Star Game in Chicago.
The Sky social account made sure to troll ESPN after it shared the massive first-quarter advantage by the Aces.
“We need to make sure that we keep those 37 words and what they provided for us. We can’t go backward. We have to fight for even more,” Adrian Mitchell Newell told Yahoo Sports.
New All-Star Nneka Ogwumike leads the Sparks but they are dominated 82-59 by former teammate Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky on Thursday.
Elizabeth Williams skipped the Mystics game Thursday to attend the NBA Draft and watch her brother Mark achieve his basketball dream.
As the WNBA season heads for its halfway point, the league announced its 2022 All-Star starters and co-captains. While the 10-name list includes several repeat selections, there are a few young phenoms making their first All-Star appearance.
Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson will also be captains and Brittney Griner was named an honorary All-Star.
The Suns continue to push their support of the WNBA All-Star and Phoenix Mercury center's case to raise awareness of her imprisonment in Russia.
Keep up to date on how leagues, players and teams are honoring the 50th anniversary on Thursday.
The Draymond Green revenge tour continued during the Warriors parade.
Rookie Wire took a look at some big-name players who could be on the move this year on draft night.
Tony Siragusa, the former NFL defensive tackle who died Wednesday at the age of 55, was remembered by teammates for the major role he played on the Ravens’ Super Bowl XXXV championship. “This is a tough one,” Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis said. “I love Goose like a brother. From the first day we [more]
Recapping the NHL's end of season awards from a betting perspective.
For the second time in less than a one-week span, the Texas Longhorns have added a tight end commitment to their 2023 recruiting class. The 6-4, 230-pound Randle had taken multiple unofficial visits to Texas prior to this weekend’s official visit and had been trending UT’s way for a while.
New episode feat. UGA's '23 class surge and SEC schedule concerns streaming now!
While much of the offseason conversation on the Browns has centered around their offense, the team’s defense has a chance to be its strength in 2022. Second-year linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be a significant factor for the unit. Cleveland selected Owusu-Koramoah in the second round of last year’s draft. He appeared in 14 games with [more]