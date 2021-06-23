Ezi Magbegor with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm) with a 2-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 06/22/2021
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
Caruso was arrested at Texas A&M and released on Tuesday after paying a fine and posting bond.
At the 2021 NBA draft lottery, the Golden State Warriors officially landed the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks on the draft board.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer angrily jaws with Phillies dugout after umpires check him for illegal substances in middle of an inning.
Deandre Ayton put in a lob off an inbound pass in the final second to give Phoenix a 104-103 victory and 2-0 series lead in the West finals.
The Clippers fought their way to a late Game 2 lead over the Suns, but missed free throws and last-second alley-oop dunk give Phoenix 2-0 series lead.
Cade Cunningham used his freshman season at Oklahoma State to show that he's more than just a dynamic playmaker who's built for the NBA physically.
With the lottery results now official, let's examine five players the Warriors could target on July 29.
The Warriors are set to draft seventh and 14th in the NBA Draft next month. There is magic in those numbers.
In an interview with author Matt Sullivan about his new book, we learned quite a bit about the former Celtic and his new team.
Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested Tuesday in Texas on suspicion of marijuana possession. He was later released.
The G.O.A.T.’s six-pack is no joke.
Max Scherzer was the subject of some pestering gamesmanship on Tuesday night, and let the Phillies manager know his displeasure following the fifth inning.
The Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso was arrested in Texas on Tuesday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Stephen A. Smith dropped a haymaker on the Ben Simmons matter. By Dan Roche
Five prospects the Warriors should consider with the second of their two lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft.
The Celtics' trade of Kemba Walker to the Thunder may have been the right decision for all parties, but that doesn't mean it was easy.
The Rockets finished second, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, who respectively jumped into the top four from the fifth and seventh spots in the lottery.
The question has swirled throughout the NFL for the past 24 hours. Who is the “motherf–ker” to whom Tom Brady is referring in his comments regarding a team that lost interest in signing Brady last year because they were “sticking with” the other guy? Speculation has centered on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, because: (1) Brady [more]