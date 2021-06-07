Ezi Magbegor with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 06/06/2021
Layshia Clarendon (Minnesota Lynx) with a 2-pointer vs. Atlanta Dream, 06/06/2021
Jonquel Jones scored 31 points on 12-of-16 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 85-64 on Saturday night. Brionna Jones had 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals and DeWanna Bonner scored 13 points for Connecticut (8-2). Jonquel Jones scored 10 points in a 15-0 run to close the first half and open the second quarter that gave the Sun a 52-37 lead and New York (5-4) trailed by at least nine the rest of the way.
Former N.C. State standout has final-round 67 to tie for sixth place, his fourth top-10 finish of the year on Korn Ferry Tour.
Get ready to plug into the Matrix one more time. Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss are returning for Matrix 4, with Lana Wachowski at the helm. The post Everything We Know About THE MATRIX 4 appeared first on Nerdist.
Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi took a sharp ground ball off his right knee and left Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning. The Japanese left-hander fell to the ground after getting hit by a comebacker hit by David Fletcher. Kikuchi was writhing in pain when catcher José Godoy tried to throw out Fletcher at first and threw into right field, allowing Taylor Ward to score from first.
In this series, we’ll break down every position group on the depth chart for Big Blue. This time, we’ll go in depth on the defensive line…
Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said last week that he’s planning to go with the hot hand at running back this season, but that won’t be limited to how well players are running the ball. The passing game will also play a role in who is on the field and D'Andre Swift may benefit from [more]
"Nobody else is Serena out here," Serena Williams says, and that's why she's in the hunt for another title.
Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.
LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.
Johnson put his executive hat back on in a scathing takedown of Dennis Schroder.
Patrick Cantlay finished his long day with some of his best golf, running off three straight birdies to close out a 5-under 67 and the lead Friday in the rain-delayed Memorial. “We're out there for such a long time today that you could fall asleep at the wheel a little bit,” said Cantlay, who won the Memorial two years ago. Cantlay was at 8-under 136 on the refurbished Muirfield Village, where the rough is thicker and denser than usual and the rain that washed out nearly half of the opening round didn't help.
Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 06/02/2021
With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Islanders coach Barry Trotz engaged in a little gamesmanship prior to a pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden.
Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace
Kinley was the football captain and his class president at Navy. He was denied a request to delay his service to pursue an NFL career.
Peter King shares his simple solution to solve the drama between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper and ex-MLB player will be stepping away from the booth to undergo chemotherapy.