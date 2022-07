Field Level Media

LAS VEGAS (AP) Brandon Williams scored 22 points to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to an 85-77 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA Summer League championship on Sunday. It marked the third time Portland played in the championship game since 2017, and its second title since. The Trail Blazers got 36 points from their reserves, led by Jabari Walker, who finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.