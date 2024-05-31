Ezeliya an impressive winner of the Oaks at Epsom

Ezeliya has now won three of her four races on the flat [Getty Images]

Ezeliya, ridden by jockey Chris Hayes, was an impressive winner of the Oaks at Epsom on Friday.

Trained by Dermot Weld, the 13-2 chance was well placed as the field turned for home before powering to the front and holding off a challenge from Charlie Appleby's Dance Sequence to win by three lengths.

War Chimes, a 50-1 outside chance, came third but hot favourite Ylang Ylang could only finish sixth.

"It's a very special day. Competition is very keen nowadays and we're very fortunate to have a filly for His Highness that is as good as this," said Weld of the Aga Khan-owned filly.

Weld last won the Oaks as a trainer 43 years ago with Blue Wind in 1981.

"She's very relaxed and got a beautiful ride from Chris Hayes. She was cantering down the hill then he gave her a couple of strides and let her go," added Weld.

"It's a few years since I first won the Oaks, but I haven't had many runners. It's hard to get fillies like this."

King Charles and Queen Camilla were also in attendance to watch their horse Treasure finish at back of the field.

The couple also presented the Coronation Cup to jockey Ryan Moore, who powered to victory on Aidan O'Brien’s Luxembourg.