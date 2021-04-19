The Cardinals re-signed a couple of linebackers last week and added a third to the list on Monday.

The team announced that Ezekiel Turner has signed the restricted free agent tender they extended to him earlier this year. They re-signed restricted free agent Dennis Gardeck and exclusive rights free agent Kylie Fitts last week.

Turner was tendered at the right of first refusal level and will make $2.133 million under the terms of the tender.

Turner has only played 28 defensive snaps for the Cardinals over the last three seasons, but has seen nearly 1,000 snaps on special teams. He has been credited with 37 tackles and caught a 26-yard pass from punter Andy Lee on a fake last season. He blocked an Eagles punt earlier in the same game and added another blocked punt in a game against the 49ers earlier in the season.

Ezekiel Turner re-signs with Cardinals originally appeared on Pro Football Talk