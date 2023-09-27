How will Ezekiel Elliott's return to DAL affect Cowboys' offensive signals? 'The Insiders'
"The Insiders" discusses how will New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott's return to Dallas will affect the Cowboys' offensive signals.
"The Insiders" discusses how will New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott's return to Dallas will affect the Cowboys' offensive signals.
Sample sizes are tricky three weeks in, but there's no denying Dallas has been deficient so far in one key area. And Zeke was key in helping them solve it in the past.
Conversely, the Bengals' win total is now down to 9.5 after their second straight 0-2 start.
The Patriots coach showed Sunday night that he's still a creative genius, but he's working with a diminished roster and fading hopes.
The Cowboys had two interceptions and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown early on Sunday night in New York.
Jerry Jones has more money than you.
The Trail Blazers dealt Damian Lillard to the Bucks — not the Miami Heat — on Wednesday afternoon.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent stats as we get closer to Week 4's fantasy action.
After Taylor Swift's day at Arrowhead Stadium, Travis Kelce finally opens about the rumors about the two dating ... sort of.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers have scored 100 Truck Series wins since 2010.
Which teams are getting their money's worth with the richest QB deals in the NFL?
Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.
Busch has four finishes outside the top 30 over his past 11 races and sits last among playoff drivers after crashing at Texas.
Wilson broke the 30-point barrier for a third straight game, securing the highest-scoring three-game playoff stretch in WNBA history.
Renee Miller breaks down some of the QB surprises — good and bad — this season and what we can trust going forward.
Stewart's five blocks tied the franchise record for blocks in a playoff game and the stat-stuffing performance capped a long, emotional day in Brooklyn for both sides of the series.
The Chase Center might be getting a second basketball team.
The team used the world "Nazi" as a defensive play call against a team from a Jewish community.