Is Ezekiel Elliott's Las Vegas incident a punishable offense?

On the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast, Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson discuss the recent incident in Las Vegas where Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott was captured on video confronting and knocking over a security guard at a music festival. In the summer of Robert Kraft and Tyreek Hill, where does this infraction land on the league's radar and what sort of punishment could they levy against Elliott?

