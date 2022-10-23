Ezekiel Elliott's best runs in 2-TD game Week 7
Watch all of the best runs from Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott from his 2-TD game in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch all of the best runs from Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott from his 2-TD game in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Browns may have a significant injury concern with a key tight end. Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Njoku was in the locker room in a walking boot and on crutches after Cleveland’s 23-20 loss to Baltimore. Njoku exited the game in the second half and was quickly ruled out with an ankle injury. [more]
The Dallas Cowboys host the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 30.
The Buccaneers got the ball first in Sunday’s road game against the Panthers and their third offensive snap looked like it would result in a touchdown. Wide receiver Mike Evans ran wide open deep down the field and quarterback Tom Brady hit him with a pass that would have resulted in an easy touchdown if [more]
The Commanders have now won two in a row.
Breaking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-4 after losing at Carolina
Updated AP Poll sees Tide stay at No. 6
Sound the alarms in Green Bay. That is, if they weren't already blaring.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a second straight upset loss on the road, falling 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings, Week 8 2022
TAMPA — This is an interesting time for the Bucs. TB doesn’t stand just for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady has touched the laces of every aspect of the organization, which, given his success as a six-time Super Bowl champion when he joined the team in 2020, was probably warranted and inevitable. The Bucs have signed the free agents Brady wanted, welcomed his personal trainer/business partner Alex ...
Yelling was heard in the locker room of the Cleveland Browns after their loss to the Ravens, and that might be a good thing.
The Rams’ offer for Christian McCaffrey was close to the 49ers’, but one pick was a round lower
The 49ers had some competition in landing Christian McCaffrey, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer revealed on Friday.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
The Snyders are nothing if not brazenly defiant. With owner Daniel Snyder facing a growing push to force him out, Snyder continues to authorize the issuance of strident, combative comments in response to anything and everything said by anyone and everyone about him. His wife, Tanya, displayed a little of that same attitude on Sunday. [more]
Seattle receiver DK Metcalf has been ruled out of the remainder of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a knee injury. Metcalf was carted to the locker room late in the first quarter after he appeared to be injured on a second down pass play to the end zone. Metcalf came into the game with 30 receptions for 406 yards and two touchdowns.
The Jaguars came up one yard short in a 23-17 loss to the Giants.
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]