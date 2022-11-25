Ezekiel Elliott's best plays from 95-yard game Week 12
Watch all of the best plays made by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott from his 95-yard game in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.
When Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was 15 years old, his hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas was the epicenter of the civil rights movement. Amid efforts to integrate local high schools, protests erupted. White students tried to block Black students from entering the building. In a new article regarding the potential influence of Jones over the [more]
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
All of a sudden, Thanksgiving wasn't so festive for Cowboys bettors.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his thumb in Week Five. It took him nearly seven weeks to acknowledge that the thumb is broken. Why didn’t he say so sooner? There are three possibilities, as we see it. First, he’s been tempted to disclose it since it happened, and he finally gave in to the urge [more]
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
Center Jake Brendel experienced the highlight of his NFL career on Monday night in the 49ers' victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
Fifty years after going undefeated, thrashing Notre Dame and winning a national title, Anthony Davis and the 1972 USC Trojans celebrate their legacy.
Here’s how KC Star Chiefs beat writer Jesse Newell sees the Chiefs-Rams game playing out.
Even after losing to Buffalo, the Detroit Lions' impressive performance proves they have the potential to make the playoffs, or come close.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
There are no morale victories in the NFL. But something felt different about the Detroit Lions’ 28-25 Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20 on Thanksgiving Day. Rookie Peyton Hendershot ran for a 2-yard TD before directing all three of his fellow tight ends into a giant Salvation Army red kettle for a Whack-A-Mole celebration. The victory ended a three-game losing streak on the holiday for the Cowboys (8-3), who moved a game ahead of the Giants in the NFC East while sweeping the season series.
Here are a few quick takeaways from watching the Lions loss to the Bills on Thanksgiving
With a short week ahead, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave his team some advice to follow during their Thanksgiving day off.
ESPN insiders Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg say that only two candidates remain serious contenders to become the next head coach at Auburn.
The Vikings elevated two players from the practice squad, including a surprise